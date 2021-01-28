Review: Danish teachers stay drunk at school in tragicomic 'Another Round'

The premise of “Another Round” -- four Danish high school teachers decide to keep their blood alcohol levels at .05 all day, every day --- could have been played for lots of ridiculous humor, then concluded with a “don’t try this at home” message.

But Thomas Vinterberg, who co-wrote and directed the film, makes the picture tragicomic by exploring the impact of the alcohol on four very flawed men, especially one played by the always-excellent Mads Mikkelsen.

Mikkelsen, who played Dr. Lecter in the TV series “Hannibal” and turns up in American films like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” plays Martin, a burned-out history teacher who puts nothing into his classes, is distant from his students and even more so from his wife Anika (Marie Bonnevie).

While out with colleagues for a birthday celebration, the quartet discusses psychiatrist Finn Skarderud’s theory that having a blood alcohol content of .05 makes you more creative and relaxed. The depressed Martin tries it out alone.

But soon, Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), who teaches PE; Nikolaj (Magnus Millang), a music teacher; and psychology/philosophy teacher Peter (Lars Ranthe) join Martin in an experiment that requires them to drink every day while monitoring their alcohol level, but not drink at night and on weekends.