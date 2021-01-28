 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: Danish teachers stay drunk at school in tragicomic 'Another Round'
View Comments
REVIEW

Review: Danish teachers stay drunk at school in tragicomic 'Another Round'

{{featured_button_text}}
Another Round

Mads Mikkelsen stars in "Another Round." 

 Samuel Goldwyn Pictures

The premise of “Another Round” -- four Danish high school teachers decide to keep their blood alcohol levels at .05 all day, every day --- could have been played for lots of ridiculous humor, then concluded with a “don’t try this at home” message.

But Thomas Vinterberg, who co-wrote and directed the film, makes the picture tragicomic by exploring the impact of the alcohol on four very flawed men, especially one played by the always-excellent Mads Mikkelsen.

Mikkelsen, who played Dr. Lecter in the TV series “Hannibal” and turns up in American films like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” plays Martin, a burned-out history teacher who puts nothing into his classes, is distant from his students and even more so from his wife Anika (Marie Bonnevie).

While out with colleagues for a birthday celebration, the quartet discusses psychiatrist Finn Skarderud’s theory that having a blood alcohol content of .05 makes you more creative and relaxed. The depressed Martin tries it out alone.

But soon, Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), who teaches PE; Nikolaj (Magnus Millang), a music teacher; and psychology/philosophy teacher Peter (Lars Ranthe) join Martin in an experiment that requires them to drink every day while monitoring their alcohol level, but not drink at night and on weekends.

The experiment is fun and successful ... until it isn’t. It isn’t necessary to detail what happens on the way up or on the way down, except to say there are some very funny moments -- the quartet on a drunken trip to the grocery store is a hoot -- and some very sad passages when the alcohol has taken its toll.

All four of the actors are good, as is Bonnevie, whose character is pinballed from hope to despair. And Mikkelsen, who previously teamed up with Vinterberg on “The Hunt,” is excellent, whether playing depressed and withdrawn, drunk and engaging or, finally, cutting loose with some impressive dancing.

The movie, originally titled “Druk” (drinking in Danish), isn’t anti-alcohol. But it is a cautionary tale that warns, without saying so, that abusing booze can take a serious toll on drinkers and those around them.

In doing so, it’s an impactful study of a group of characters coping with middle age with the help of a drink or two.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

Another Round

Grade: B+

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, Maria Bonnevie, Susse Wold

Rated: Not Rated

Running Time: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: Four high school teachers stay drunk at school to test a psychologist's theory in this tragicomic picture that is Denmark's entry for the 2021 Academy Awards.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Palmer" & "Our Friend"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News