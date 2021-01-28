Review: Danish teachers stay drunk at school in tragicomic 'Another Round'

The premise of “Another Round” -- four Danish high school teachers decide to keep their blood alcohol levels at .05 all day, every day --- could have been played for lots of ridiculous humor, then concluded with a “don’t try this at home” message.
But Thomas Vinterberg, who co-wrote and directed the film, makes the picture tragicomic by exploring the impact of the alcohol on four very flawed men, especially one played by the always-excellent Mads Mikkelsen.
Mikkelsen, who played Dr. Lecter in the TV series “Hannibal” and turns up in American films like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” plays Martin, a burned-out history teacher who puts nothing into his classes, is distant from his students and even more so from his wife Anika (Marie Bonnevie).
While out with colleagues for a birthday celebration, the quartet discusses psychiatrist Finn Skarderud’s theory that having a blood alcohol content of .05 makes you more creative and relaxed. The depressed Martin tries it out alone.
But soon, Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), who teaches PE; Nikolaj (Magnus Millang), a music teacher; and psychology/philosophy teacher Peter (Lars Ranthe) join Martin in an experiment that requires them to drink every day while monitoring their alcohol level, but not drink at night and on weekends.
The experiment is fun and successful ... until it isn’t. It isn’t necessary to detail what happens on the way up or on the way down, except to say there are some very funny moments -- the quartet on a drunken trip to the grocery store is a hoot -- and some very sad passages when the alcohol has taken its toll.
All four of the actors are good, as is Bonnevie, whose character is pinballed from hope to despair. And Mikkelsen, who previously teamed up with Vinterberg on “The Hunt,” is excellent, whether playing depressed and withdrawn, drunk and engaging or, finally, cutting loose with some impressive dancing.
The movie, originally titled “Druk” (drinking in Danish), isn’t anti-alcohol. But it is a cautionary tale that warns, without saying so, that abusing booze can take a serious toll on drinkers and those around them.
In doing so, it’s an impactful study of a group of characters coping with middle age with the help of a drink or two.
