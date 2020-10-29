Review: Cronenberg delivers creepy, gory, mind-control sci-fi in 'Possessor Uncut'

“Possessor Uncut” is a disturbing, visceral slice of sci-fi/horror that examines the possession of a person’s body and mind by another, via bloody murders and mental meltdowns.
It comes from writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, who in just his second film proves to be a master of unsettling, and stars the always haunted but revealing Andrea Riseborough as the "possessor.”
As the film opens, a young woman inserts a probe into the top of her head, turning a dial that we later learn is programming her for what is to come. Walking into a hotel lounge where she works, she pulls out a knife and repeatedly stabs a prominent attorney, sending blood gushing everywhere.
Pulling out a pistol, she can’t pull the trigger on herself, choosing instead, death by cops in a hail of bullets. Then we see Tanya Vos (Riseborough) being removed from a hood machine which has taken her inside the woman’s brain and debriefed by her handler, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Estranged from her husband and young son, Tanya appears to be falling apart under the strain of her deadly missions. But, claiming she’s fit, she takes another.
Her target is boorish data-mining corporate magnate John Parse (Simon Bean). The victim of her possession is Colin Tate (Christopher Abbott), the boyfriend of Parse’s daughter Ava (Tuppence Middleton). She begins by observing Tate, then when implanted, starts to implement the plan to, first, make him appear unstable, then do the killing.
But, without revealing any details, things hit a snag that endangers Tanya, her handlers and, of course, Tate.
Cronenberg is the son of David Cronenberg and the apple didn’t fall from the tree. Like his father, Brandon is driven by the collision of technology and the body, exploring that devastation, both internal and external.
That is vividly conveyed through the cinematography that at times washes the film in blue and red, never flinches from the goriest of details -- starting with blood running out of the woman’s head about 15 seconds into the movie -- and, when it goes inside, creating an electric flash of imagery and connections, ala the brains of the characters firing it.
It’s also strikingly conveyed by Riseborough, who appears as much in ghostly mental imagery as she does in person, and by Abbott, who has to convey a mix of disturbed confusion and programmed killer.
“Possessor Uncut” gets the second word of its title from its content. Suffice it to say that the violence, viscera, nudity and sex most likely would have earned the film the NC-17 death sentence had it been rated. So it’s being presented “Uncut” -- the only way it could truly work.
It’s definitely not for the squeamish. Nor do all of its swirling ideas, themes and plotlines entirely come together. Even so, it works as an unsettling visual nightmare that isn’t easily forgotten.
