Review: Cronenberg delivers creepy, gory, mind-control sci-fi in 'Possessor Uncut'

But, without revealing any details, things hit a snag that endangers Tanya, her handlers and, of course, Tate.

Cronenberg is the son of David Cronenberg and the apple didn’t fall from the tree. Like his father, Brandon is driven by the collision of technology and the body, exploring that devastation, both internal and external.

That is vividly conveyed through the cinematography that at times washes the film in blue and red, never flinches from the goriest of details -- starting with blood running out of the woman’s head about 15 seconds into the movie -- and, when it goes inside, creating an electric flash of imagery and connections, ala the brains of the characters firing it.

It’s also strikingly conveyed by Riseborough, who appears as much in ghostly mental imagery as she does in person, and by Abbott, who has to convey a mix of disturbed confusion and programmed killer.

“Possessor Uncut” gets the second word of its title from its content. Suffice it to say that the violence, viscera, nudity and sex most likely would have earned the film the NC-17 death sentence had it been rated. So it’s being presented “Uncut” -- the only way it could truly work.

It’s definitely not for the squeamish. Nor do all of its swirling ideas, themes and plotlines entirely come together. Even so, it works as an unsettling visual nightmare that isn’t easily forgotten.

