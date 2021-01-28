Review: Contemporary Western thriller 'No Man's Land' crosses border to Mexico

“No Man’s Land” is a contemporary Western thriller that turns the prototypical immigrant-on-the-run tale on its head, sending an American cowboy across the Rio Grande with a Texas Ranger, vengeance-seeking father and a gun-toting psycho on his trail.
It comes from director Conor Allyn and his brother, co-writer/star Jake, and it’s set -- at least in the beginning -- in Texas, north of the Rio Grande but south of the border fence, in a place called No Man’s Land.
That’s where the Greer family ranches -- and from which Bill and Monica Greer (Frank Grillo and Andie MacDowell) hope that their son Jackson (Jake Allyn) will escape, thanks to a contract with the New York Yankees.
But Jackson, a hard-throwing pitcher, wants to stay and ranch alongside his brother Lucas (Alex MacNicoll).
No Man’s Land is also occupied, at times, by migrants crossing the border from Mexico. Among them are Gustavo (Jorge A. Jimenez), aka The Shepherd, who has guided dozens to the U.S. This trip, however, is personal as Gustavo is bringing his son Fernando (Alessio Valente).
But tragedy strikes when some of the Greers’ cattle go missing and, during a fracas on a dark-of-night run to get them back, Jackson accidentally shoots and kills Fernando, while Lucas is stabbed and badly wounded.
Bill tries to take the blame for the shooting, lying to Ramirez (a very good George Lopez as the Texas Ranger). But Ramirez isn’t buying the story and when he confronts Jackson at the scene of the shooting, the baseball-playing cowboy jumps on his horse and rides across the river.
Meanwhile, Gustavo has obtained a pistol and heads out after Jackson, with Ramirez on his trail.
The chase, so to speak, is far from heart-pounding, with Jackson having multiple encounters with ranchers, spending time in bars and bunkhouses and doing some work as he makes his way south.
But when it comes to the final payoff, the journey is rewarded with a near-perfect, cliche-free ending.
“No Man’s Land” exudes cultural and geographic authenticity. And Mexican cinematographer Juan Pablo Ramirez’s handheld camera work captures the landscape of northern Mexico and its people in captivating fashion.
Jake Allyn, who has mostly done TV and short films, carries “No Man’s Land” with a performance that displays some serious star potential.
And Jiminez is quite good as the grieving father -- a man of faith forced to seek justice for his slain son.
“No Man’s Land” doesn’t aim at making a statement about why the border is crossed, fences or immigration. Instead it tells a story that rings true and sheds some light on all of the above.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott