Review: Contemporary Western thriller 'No Man's Land' crosses border to Mexico

Bill tries to take the blame for the shooting, lying to Ramirez (a very good George Lopez as the Texas Ranger). But Ramirez isn’t buying the story and when he confronts Jackson at the scene of the shooting, the baseball-playing cowboy jumps on his horse and rides across the river.

Meanwhile, Gustavo has obtained a pistol and heads out after Jackson, with Ramirez on his trail.

The chase, so to speak, is far from heart-pounding, with Jackson having multiple encounters with ranchers, spending time in bars and bunkhouses and doing some work as he makes his way south.

But when it comes to the final payoff, the journey is rewarded with a near-perfect, cliche-free ending.

“No Man’s Land” exudes cultural and geographic authenticity. And Mexican cinematographer Juan Pablo Ramirez’s handheld camera work captures the landscape of northern Mexico and its people in captivating fashion.

Jake Allyn, who has mostly done TV and short films, carries “No Man’s Land” with a performance that displays some serious star potential.

And Jiminez is quite good as the grieving father -- a man of faith forced to seek justice for his slain son.

“No Man’s Land” doesn’t aim at making a statement about why the border is crossed, fences or immigration. Instead it tells a story that rings true and sheds some light on all of the above.

