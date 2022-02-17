Review: Clifton Collins Jr.' s superb performance carries 'Jockey'

Sports movies generally fall into a few formulas – the triumph of an underdog, a veteran grasping for a final chance at glory, a team or family coming together or a tragedy seen through friendship, ala “Bang The Drum Slowly” and “Brian’s Song.”

“Jockey” hints at all of those, but is none of the above. Rather it’s a moving character study of a veteran rider staring down the end of his days on the track that’s carried by a career-defining performance from Clifton Collins Jr., a veteran supporting actor best known for his work in “Capote,” on multiple TV series and, most recently, in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Collins plays Jackson Silva, an aging jockey riding out of the barn of Ruth Wilkes (Molly Parker) who finds out, via a veterinarian's x-ray that his repeatedly broken back is causing him to have a palsy in his hands that will likely soon kick him out of the saddle.

Keeping it to himself, Jackson almost immediately learns that Ruth owns a surefire championship filly and rides her in her multi-length debut.

At nearly the same time, he confronts young jockey Gabriel Boulliat (Moises Arias), who says that Jackson is his father – something the older man immediately dismisses.

That is the setup for a story from first-time director Clint Bentley and his co-writer Greg Kwedar that never goes exactly where you’d anticipate it might go, yet always rings true to the situation and Jackson’s character.

Collins' portrayal of the jockey is nothing short of masterful, making him taciturn but wise, honest but self-deluding, caustic but caring, and carrying the film with his presence be it on horseback or smoking a cigarette to be able to skip a meal.

Beyond the story, “Jockey” works because of its authenticity, a realism that starts with the fact that Collins is, in the words of his IMDB biography “short, lean and mean” – believably jockey size.

Filmed at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, “Jockey’ captures the racing milieu from the jockey and training rooms and sauna, where the riders go to cut weight, to the barns, and backstretch where Jackson lives in an old airstream.

There’s jockey conversation about injuries over a poker game – and a career-ending injury when a rider gets run over by the horse that threw him. There are late-night after-the-races parties and early-morning training rides.

But, wisely, there are no depictions of the races in which Jackson and Gabriel ride. Rather, the film focuses on the jockeys’ faces as they ride, the evidence of where they finish found on their faces – dirt covered when they lose, clean when they win.

It’s not revealing much to say that when Jackson leaves the track for the final time, you want to know what will happen to him, whether he will leave the world he has inhabited for a lifetime, whether he will remain connected with Gabriel or Ruth.

That’s, perhaps, the ultimate measure of the quality of “Jockey” and the power of Collins’ performance, which shouldn’t be missed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

