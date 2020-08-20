Review: Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche shine in mother-daughter drama, 'The Truth'

In “The Truth,” we get to see fine performances from three generations of French actresses, the great Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and young Clementine Grenier, in a mother-daughter drama.
That quick description undersells writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s first picture made outside of Japan, as he cleverly manipulates elements of Deneuve’s real-life persona, flips the mother-daughter dynamic with a movie in the movie and throws in some men who try to find ways to deal with the strong women, who clearly dominate their lives.
Deneuve plays Fabienne Dangeville, an aging French star, who has just published a memoir. Her screenwriter daughter Lumir (Binoche), her just-out-of-rehab TV actor husband Hank (Ethan Hawke) and their pre-teen daughter Charlotte (Grenier) travel to Paris to celebrate the book -- which Lumir didn’t get to read before publication.
Once she does, she’s devastated by her mother’s altered versions of what, for her, was a lonely, nearly abandoned childhood and, confronting Fabienne, the mother-daughter dance is on. Delicate and biting, their clash is overtly verbal, sometimes simmers beneath the surface, but never seems to unnerve Fabienne.
But she’s distinctly troubled by the sci-fi picture that she’s filming -- also called “The Truth” -- in which she plays the 70-something daughter of a woman who, having traveled to space, never ages.
That woman is played by Manon Clavel, a rising star who Fabienne sees as a threat, in part because she’s compared with Sarah Mondavan, an actress who was Fabienne’s friend and rival, served as Lumir’s surrogate mom and died in an accident for which Fabienne has been blamed.
Meanwhile, little Charlotte is trying to tap into the magic she sees in her grandmother, including turning a man into the turtle Pierre. When the real Pierre (Roger Van Hool) shows up, it turns out he’s Charlotte’s grandfather, who breezes in from out of the picture.
There he leaves Hank, who starts drinking wine with Fabienne, her loyal assistant Luc (Alain Libot) and her new lover, and cook, Jacques (Christian Crahay) to deal with the self-absorbed Fabienee, get the movie made and try to keep the peace between mother and daughter.
Kore-eda handles all this with an easy grace, letting the story -- in English and French -- gradually spin out and keeping the focus on its female stars.
Suffice it to say that the legendary Deneuve, who was 74 when the film was shot, remains one of the world’s great actresses -- she’s stunning in a scene during the filming of the movie. Binoche holds her own, giving Lumir a very believable balance of empathy and aversion and Grenier is simply charming.
Those performances alone are worth seeing and Kore-eda’s well-crafted story and its at-home setting make “The Truth” a very satisfying intimate drama about an unforgettable mother, her daughter and her legacy.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
