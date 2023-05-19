"Carmen” is a spectacle of a film that reinterprets Georges Bizet's classic 19th-century opera as a dance-filled, tragically romantic border story.

It comes from first-time director Benjamin Millepied, who takes some big chances with the narrative that don’t always work but ultimately creates a sweeping, visually dazzling experience.

Mexican star Melissa Barrera plays the title character, a young woman who heads for the border after the murder of her mother. She dances in the face of death in the film’s opening sequence. Carmen is, apparently, the real target of the men who shot her mom. But the reason isn’t important.

Successfully making it into the U.S., Carmen is trapped in the back of a pickup in the desert. Approached by a “Mexican hunting” Border Patrol agent, she runs, but ends in his clutches, destined for a horrid fate.

But Aidan (Paul Mescal), an Afghanistan veteran who is along for the Border Patrol ride, shoots the agent in the head and, with Carmen, flees the scene — heading for Los Angeles where Carmen wants to find her mother’s lifelong friend Masilda (Pedro Almodolvar favorite Rossy de Palma).

That’s the barebones plot of the film. But it’s far from capturing what happens on screen, e.g. the duo come upon a carnival in the deserts and Carmen joins with its dancers in a perfectly choreographed performance and, even more ridiculous, a bare-knuckle, big-payoff street fight with Aidan trying to make some cash to stay on the run. It turns into a hip-hop dance sequence.

Even though the dance sequences and the appearances of spectral figures throughout the film don’t really carry the narrative, “Carmen” somehow works.

That largely comes from Jorge Widmer’s gorgeous, striking cinematography that bombards and entrances the audience with wide shots of the desert, handheld tracking of the couple on the run, dark views of Los Angeles and Masilda’s club, and beautifully performed and shot dance performances.

Barrera turns out to be a fine balletic dancer, and she and Mescal, who’ll be a star after his appearance in the upcoming “Gladiator” series, each give strong performances with enough chemistry to make their romance feel real.

As always, de Palma is great, playing essentially the spirit that hovers over the movie.

The final element that in many ways makes the film is composer Nicholas Britell’s score, which creates Latin tinged balletic number and dark mood-setting passages that convey as much as anything seen on screen.

“Carmen” isn’t exactly a thriller. The cop tracking down the couple serves only as a tension building device. Nor is it purely a romance, an exploration of the border or a dance film. Instead, it’s all of those turned into an unexpected spectacle of the art of filmmaking.