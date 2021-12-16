Review: Bradley Cooper steps right up for Guillermo del Toro's dark and eerie 'Nightmare Alley'

The film's second act takes place in more elegant surroundings — the glowing wood of the psychiatrist's gorgeous art deco office; the lavish grounds of a millionaire's estate where snow whirls like quiet dancers — and yet it's just as malevolent. And Nathan Johnson's eerie score seems to wrap itself around the melodrama, spreading the way a dark liquid does if you drop it into a glass of water.

And the cast, all of whom have the kind of faces that the big screen loves, are a picture — and a pleasure.

Rooney Mara, as a carny who's not quite entirely slipped to the dark side, smolders quietly; you're never sure what she's thinking but you can't look away. (Though she and Blanchett barely share a scene here, it's a pleasure to see both of them in period costumes and think of Todd Haynes' glorious "Carol.")

It's no stretch at all to think of Blanchett as a great noir villainess — watch how she can harden her face and instantly change it, as if she's donning a mask before our eyes. And Cooper, carrying the movie from start to finish, has a final, devastating close-up that'll haunt you for quite a while. Darkness has enveloped this man; he won't wake from his own nightmare.

