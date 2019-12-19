Review: 'Bombshell' a messy but fascinating depiction of complexities of sexual harassment, fallout in the post-#MeToo era

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oh, the irony.

This knotty depiction is at times at odds with the perspective of "Bombshell," which attempts to be intimate yet broad. The characters address the camera as if to a friend, offering a tour of the building or whispering asides like secrets to a cherished confidant. We get access to their internal monologues, and sometimes we're flies on the wall, witnesses to the chilling acts committed in the inner sanctum of Roger Ailes' (John Lithgow) office.

"Bombshell" wants the audience to be with these women, inside their heads, but we also have to contend with the all-too-real reality of their dubious political rhetoric and those consequences. At times it's a bit too intricate for the film to bear.

The film is at its strongest during the whispered interactions between the women of Fox, who are either victims terrified to report, defenders of this system built on the degradation of women or both. For too long, Kelly lands in that gray area.

A scene between Kelly and young Fox News staffer Kayla (a composite character played by Margot Robbie) highlights Kelly's own burden of responsibility in her failure to help prevent Ailes' continued abuse through her inaction and silence. Buying into the culture of Fox may have made her a star, but it was at the expense of her own and others' abuse.