Review: Biting satire "Greed" takes down English fashion billionaire

Satires don’t get much darker or more pointed than “Greed,” Michael Winterbottom and Steve Coogan’s takedown of an unscrupulous billionaire who preys on the poor and manipulates bankruptcies and tax filings to live the debt-fueled, ego-driven high life.
If that sounds familiar, its not because writer-director Winterbottom and his frequent collaborator star Coogan modeled Sir Richard McCready after any single person -- exploitative billionaire behavior is sadly common. And, as the title indicates, the billionaire in question is British, as are the filmmakers.
The film is structured around a 60th birthday party that McCready is throwing for himself on the Greek island of Mykonos -- flashing back and forth between the party preparations, a seeming a disaster in the making, and McCready’s past.
Those echoes go as far back as him getting kicked out of the posh private school he was attending to, very recently, a Parliamentary hearing where the arrogant “Greedy McCready” is raked over the coals for his financial manipulations -- repeatedly buying and bankrupting companies while taking out millions for himself -- and for utilizing low-paid Asian workers to produce the goods for his fashion empire.
You have free articles remaining.
Filling in the blanks of his story is his bumbling biographer Nick (David Mitchell), who interviews, among others, his tart-tongued Irish mother (Shirley Henderson), his ex-wife and business partner (Isla Fisher), former employees who’ve been abused by McCready, his mentor and, for those of us financially challenged, a newspaperman who explains the scams in plain language.
All of this comes poignantly together on Mykonos with the introductions of a group of Syrian refugees who, much to McCready’s chagrin, have taken up refuge on the beach next to the villa where the party is taking place, and of Amanda (Dinita Gohil), a Sri Lankan who is part of the party-planning team.
The party is a Gladiator-themed affair -- complete with Clarence, a very lazy lion, and an appearance by “Keith Richards” (not really) -- comes together in the final sequence, a chaotic, nasty piece of work.
But by that time, it’s fitting as Coogan has, over the course of the film, created an unlikable, greedhead who’s surrounded himself with equally loathsome creatures.
Because it doesn’t want to tip its hand, “Greed” starts out a bit wobbly, seemingly uncertain in its direction.
But as it takes its increasingly darker turn midway through, it becomes bitingly effective before hammering home its point with a series of concluding graphics about wages paid to women working in garment sweatshops in Asia contrasted with the number of billionaires and the amount of money generated by the international fashion industry.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott