Review: Biting satire "Greed" takes down English fashion billionaire

Satires don’t get much darker or more pointed than “Greed,” Michael Winterbottom and Steve Coogan’s takedown of an unscrupulous billionaire who preys on the poor and manipulates bankruptcies and tax filings to live the debt-fueled, ego-driven high life.

If that sounds familiar, its not because writer-director Winterbottom and his frequent collaborator star Coogan modeled Sir Richard McCready after any single person -- exploitative billionaire behavior is sadly common. And, as the title indicates, the billionaire in question is British, as are the filmmakers.

The film is structured around a 60th birthday party that McCready is throwing for himself on the Greek island of Mykonos -- flashing back and forth between the party preparations, a seeming a disaster in the making, and McCready’s past.

Those echoes go as far back as him getting kicked out of the posh private school he was attending to, very recently, a Parliamentary hearing where the arrogant “Greedy McCready” is raked over the coals for his financial manipulations -- repeatedly buying and bankrupting companies while taking out millions for himself -- and for utilizing low-paid Asian workers to produce the goods for his fashion empire.

