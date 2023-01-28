Review: Bill Nighy delivers deserved Oscar-nominated performance in "Living"

Bill Nighy got a well-deserved Best Actor Oscar nomination Tuesday for understatedly brilliant performance in “Living,” which got an adapted screenplay nod for novelist Kazuo Ishiguro’s reworking of “Ikiru,” Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 drama about a Tokyo bureaucrat facing the end of his life.

“Living,” which is masterfully set in the 1950s from the old film clips under the opening titles through its sets, costumes and location shots moves the bureaucrat, Mr. Williams (Nighy) to London.

There he’s so stiffly formal that his suit-and-bowler hat-clad employees don’t speak to him when they are boarding the train that takes them to the center of the city where Williams is the paper-shuffling head of the county Department of Public Works.

Surrounded by a half-dozen others, who follow the boss’s lead by keeping their skyscrapers of paper high, Williams keeps things meticulously distant, so much so that when he fails to return to work after he’s gone to a personal appointment, his disappearance is inexplicable, but far from traumatic.

He doesn’t return for a very good reason. The appointment is with his doctor, who gives him a terminal diagnosis – he has untreatable cancer and has six months to live. He can’t possibly tell his underlings of his diagnosis and can’t bring himself to tell his son and daughter-in-law with whom he shares a home.

Rather, he withdraws some of his savings from the bank and goes to a seaside resort, where he runs across Sutherland (the always great Tom Burke), who takes him out for, what for Willliams, is a wild night on the town.

That, however, doesn’t seem to lift Williams’ angst, not at facing death, but realizing he hasn’t really lived.

The remainder of “Living” takes him through that awakening process, which Nighy conveys not through bravura speeches and gestures but in slight changes in his dry, flat mannerisms and clipped speech, opening up first to Miss Harris (Aimee-Lou Wood), who he scandalously takes to lunch after she’s left public works.

Director Oliver Hermanus keeps the film as reserved as Williams. But the beautifully crafted screenplay by Ishiguro, a literature Nobel Prize winner, and Nighy’s performance bring a deep, reflective payoff before the '50s style “THE END” flashes on screen.