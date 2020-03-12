Review: Betty Gilpin main highlight of 'The Hunt'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The game, dubbed "Manorgate" by the more conspiracy-minded victims, is a self-fulfilling prophecy. An homage to "Pizzagate," it's proof that if you wish and rant against something that doesn't exist hard enough, maybe it'll come true, in violent, lethal ways. But unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) "The Hunt" doesn't say anything deeper than "online discourse and cancel culture has gone too far." Really radical stuff there.

Don't bother digging too deep into the film's actual politics, which are too shallow and too questionable to bear scrutiny. But it's too brisk and too bloody to let you think or feel about anything for too long. Besides, there's Betty Gilpin, and "The Hunt" is worth the price of admission for her performance alone.

Gilpin, the star of Netflix's "GLOW," commands the screen as Crystal, a poker-faced Mississippi car rental agent who doesn't panic when she finds herself as prey, and it immediately becomes crystal clear that she has a very specific set of skills. Gilpin is a remarkable physical performer, from her incredible stunts and combat skills to the eerie stillness with which she can control her face. "The Hunt" makes the case for this absolute star to get her own action franchise, and fast.