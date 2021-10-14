Review: "Bergman Island" absorbing meta drama of filmmakers' relaationship

As Chris spells out the movie she’s thinking of making on Faro to Tony while walking around the island, the film in her head comes alive with Mia Wasikowska playing Amy, a free-spirit there to attend a wedding and, hopefully, hook up with long lost love Joseph (Anders Danielsen Lie).

To say Chris’s proposed movie is autobiographical undersells Hansen-Love’s story and Chris’s film -- for its an examination of a different kind of relationship that allows her to look at love, life and work from a different angle.

And, knowing that Hansen-Love was the partner of French filmmaker Oliver Assayas gives the picture another sort of autobiographical spin.

“Bergman Island” is surprisingly absorbing, darkly funny in places, well acted by the four principals, and visually captivating as it explores the “perfect” little island that, for good reason, looks familiar.

It helps to know something of Bergman and his films to be fully drawn into the first half of the movie. But once it makes its turn, “Bergman Island” comes fully into its own as a thoughtful, provocative drama that steps away from Bergman-like bleakness into a more ambiguous, realistically resonant place.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.