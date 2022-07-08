Review: 'Benediction': An exquisite portrait of English poet haunted by World War I

Sent off to World War I as a second lieutenant, English poet Siegfried Sassoon became a courageous, decorated soldier, beloved by the men under his command.

But he was haunted by the “war to end all wars,” as it, in his view, turned into a war of aggression for the British that resulted in thousands of casualties.

So the highly principled Sassoon penned a letter of protest, refusing to return to the battlefield and fight in the conflict, which he opposed. Instead, he wrote powerfully elegant anti-war poems for which he became widely known.

His vocal opposition to the war, and refusal to fight, however, put him in jeopardy of a court martial and execution.

That’s the initial run-up of writer/director Terence Davies “Benediction,” an exquisitely crafted portrait of Sassoon, who, while publicly opposing war, had to keep his private life as a gay man closeted.

Sassoon as a younger man is played with wit and sensitivity by Jack Lowden, who carries the poet through his marriage some years after the war. He’s played by Peter Capaldi 30 years later, when, still struggling with the war and inner conflicts, he’s converting to Catholicism.

That’s where “Benediction” begins — with Sassoon in the pews of a church, his adult son George (Richard Goulding) sitting behind him, questioning what his father is doing.

Bouncing back in time, “Benediction” picks up Sassoon’s World War I story, impressively incorporating vintage black-and-white footage of British troops on the train heading off to war, in battle and in pictures of the real wounded and dead, and Sassoon’s poems into the narrative.

Escaping the court martial, thanks to some political manipulation by his friend and former Oscar Wilde paramour Robbie Ross (Simon Russell Beale), Siegfried is sent to a military hospital in Scotland for soldiers suffering from “nervous disorders.”

There, he meets, works and seemingly falls in love with another poet Wilfred Owen (Matthew Tennyson), who dies in battle shortly after he’s released from the hospital. Returning to London, Sassoon falls back into the upper crust literary smart set — Edith Stillwell makes an appearance as does T.E. Lawrence, as “Lawrence of Arabia.”

There, he commences a series of affairs with young men, including self-absorbed actor and songwriter Ivor Novello (Jeremy Irvine) and cavalier socialite Stephen Tennant (Calam Lynch), meeting Hester Getty (Kate Phillips) at a dance, then forgetting about her until years later.

As he tells the story, Davies explores the contrast between Sassoon’s agonizing anti-war pacifism, his joy and heartbreak in his affairs, and the life of an upper-class gay man in the 1920s, when homosexuality was a crime in England.

“Benediction” doesn’t attempt to fill in the facts and figures of the real Sassoon. In fact, it never mentions that the film is based on a real person, much less further detail his life, even with explanatory cards at the end.

That, however, doesn’t detract from the film. Rather, it enhances Davies’ moving depiction of the troubled life of the poet who was haunted by war from the day he left the battlefield until his death.