Review: "'Benedetta" tells 17th century nun's story in Paul Verhoeven's sex-and-violence fashion

“Benedetta” is something else, a “nunsploitation” picture filled with sex, violence and the plague that takes down the Catholic Church, seemingly, within the structure of a serious period piece.
It has to come from Dutch director Paul Verhoeven -- best known in the U.S. for “Robocop,” “Basic Instinct” and “Showgirls” -- who brings his trademark mix of graphic violence and frank sexuality to the “based on true events” story of Sister Benedetta Carlini, a 17th century Italian nun who joins a convent as a little girl.
Played by Verhoeven collaborator Belgian actress Virginie Efira, Benedetta is devoted, given to visions, and, after one, produces stigmata on her hands and feet.
But her miracles are doubted by the abbess (the always great Charlotte Rampling), who is skeptical and cynical. But she can’t stop Benedetta and her miracles from becoming the talk of the town -- and the vehicle for the local prefect to advance his career by trying to become a bishop.
Meanwhile, Benedetta befriends Bartolomea (Daphne Patakia), rescuing her from her father who has “made her his wife” and getting her into the nunnery. But there’s more to their relationship than just friendship and mercy.
And that, eventually, brings in Nuncio (Lambert Wilson) who puts Benedetta and Bartolomea on trial, literally for their lives.
All of this is told in typical Verhoeven fashion. In Benedetta’s visions, for example, soldiers attacking her get their heads chopped off and swords planted in their skulls and when Bartolomea and Benedetta get together, well, suffice it to say there’s plenty of nudity and right to the edge of an R rating sex on screen.
All of that, and a wild ending that caps a propulsive final act, make “Benedetta” watchable. And there’s some unexpected humor to be found as well.
Do the characters seem too modern? Absolutely. That, I’m sure, is part of the plan. For “Benedetta” is a period piece only in terms of setting, costume, etc. The sensibilities and questions it raises are entirely contemporary.
That is why the movie connects as it takes apart the hypocrisy, careerism and brutality of the church and its leaders and explores the liberating power of sexuality, in this case of the LGBTQ sort.
“Benedetta” also, subtly (a shock from Verhoeven) looks at religious fraud -- asking are Benedetta’s visions miracles real or a con job, does she have guidance from Jesus or are her proclamations that of a madwoman.
The answer eventually becomes clear. But Verhoeven’s direction and script and especially Efira’s spiritual meets earthy meets craven performance walk that tightrope throughout.
That just adds another layer to the movie that’s entertaining and thought provoking in Verhoeven over-the-top fashion.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott