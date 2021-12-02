Review: "'Benedetta" tells 17th century nun's story in Paul Verhoeven's sex-and-violence fashion

All of this is told in typical Verhoeven fashion. In Benedetta’s visions, for example, soldiers attacking her get their heads chopped off and swords planted in their skulls and when Bartolomea and Benedetta get together, well, suffice it to say there’s plenty of nudity and right to the edge of an R rating sex on screen.

All of that, and a wild ending that caps a propulsive final act, make “Benedetta” watchable. And there’s some unexpected humor to be found as well.

Do the characters seem too modern? Absolutely. That, I’m sure, is part of the plan. For “Benedetta” is a period piece only in terms of setting, costume, etc. The sensibilities and questions it raises are entirely contemporary.

That is why the movie connects as it takes apart the hypocrisy, careerism and brutality of the church and its leaders and explores the liberating power of sexuality, in this case of the LGBTQ sort.

“Benedetta” also, subtly (a shock from Verhoeven) looks at religious fraud -- asking are Benedetta’s visions miracles real or a con job, does she have guidance from Jesus or are her proclamations that of a madwoman.