Review: "Beans" is a finely performed Native middle school coming-of-age story

"Beans” is the nickname of Tekehentahkhwa, a Mohawk middle schooler who finds herself in the middle of a violent protest over taking Native lands and a cemetery to build a golf course.
However, the protest, based on the 1990 Oka Crisis in Quebec, is not the focus of writer/director Tracey Deer’s debut feature. Rather, it serves as a dramatic backdrop for a coming-of-age story that’s transported beyond recycling the usual tropes by the performance of Kiawentiio as the title character.
The film opens not on the barricades but at the Queen Heights Academy, an upscale, all-white school where Beans is sitting for an admission interview along with her mother Lily (Rainbow Dickerson), who has pushed her to apply.
Back at home, however, her father (Joel Montgrand) pressures her to stay on the reserve for school, a conflict that makes the sensitive, want-to-please Beans cry, until she starts to play with younger sister Ruby (Violah Beauvais).
Then dad becomes involved in the rapidly escalating protest, which, without divulging too much threatens the Mohawk community, the family and Beans, who, after stealing some fruit rolls from a grocery store that refuses to serve Indians, shares them with an tough older girl April (Paulina Alexis), who she wants to befriend/emulate.
Accepted by the “bad kids,” the sweet Beans starts to “grow up” fast, learning to be mean, how to fight and to drink, while having encounters with boys. But she’s still a girl -- a view driven home in a scene that has Beans practicing “f-bomb” in front of a mirror while combing her hair and playing with her stuffed toys.
As Beans’ new self manifests, her changes threaten both the family and her future, all of which is superbly portrayed by Kiiawentiio, who has a charisma that allows her to transcend her cuteness and reveal Beans’ inner troubles, insecurities and desires.
The protest setting helps “Beans” saves from becoming a cliche recycling of tween coming of age -- there are elements of, say, “Eighth Grade” that can be seen in the story, but they resonate differently in the context of the Native girl rather than a suburban white teen.
A documentary filmmaker, Deer puts her skills to work in ‘Beans” as well, incorporating television footage from the 1990 protest throughout the film, giving it rare authenticity and heightening the fictional conflict that as it intensifies terrifies even the indomitable Lily.
The film also looks right, with much of it set in the forest that is to be destroyed by the golf course or outdoors on the reserve, where the older kids hang out.
On one level, “Beans" isn’t all that new, it is a coming-of-age film, after all. But with its gripping setting inside the protest and strong performances from Alexis, Dickerson and, especially, Kiiawentiio, it becomes illuminatingly fresh and, ultimately, uplifting.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott