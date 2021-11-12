Review: "Beans" is a finely performed Native middle school coming-of-age story

"Beans” is the nickname of Tekehentahkhwa, a Mohawk middle schooler who finds herself in the middle of a violent protest over taking Native lands and a cemetery to build a golf course.

However, the protest, based on the 1990 Oka Crisis in Quebec, is not the focus of writer/director Tracey Deer’s debut feature. Rather, it serves as a dramatic backdrop for a coming-of-age story that’s transported beyond recycling the usual tropes by the performance of Kiawentiio as the title character.

The film opens not on the barricades but at the Queen Heights Academy, an upscale, all-white school where Beans is sitting for an admission interview along with her mother Lily (Rainbow Dickerson), who has pushed her to apply.

Back at home, however, her father (Joel Montgrand) pressures her to stay on the reserve for school, a conflict that makes the sensitive, want-to-please Beans cry, until she starts to play with younger sister Ruby (Violah Beauvais).

Then dad becomes involved in the rapidly escalating protest, which, without divulging too much threatens the Mohawk community, the family and Beans, who, after stealing some fruit rolls from a grocery store that refuses to serve Indians, shares them with an tough older girl April (Paulina Alexis), who she wants to befriend/emulate.