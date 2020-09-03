Review: "Babyteeth" is a fearless, fresh, original drama powered by young star Eliza Scanlen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Babyteeth” is a cinematic rarity in 2020, taking two tired tropes -- the dying young person story and the teen girl falls for the wrong boy -- and spinning them into something fearlessly fresh and moving.

It does so, thanks to the work of first-time feature director Shannon Murphy, the very talented young star Eliza Scanlen and the taut, knowing script that writer Rita Kalnejais adapted from her play.

The film opens with Milla Finlay, in her private school outfit, nearly getting knocked off a Sydney, Australia, commuter train platform into a speeding train by Moses (Toby Wallace), a hyper, tattooed (we find out later) junkie.

For 16-year-old Milla, it’s love at first sight with the 23-year-old Moses, who is clever enough to use that attraction to give Milla a choppy haircut, get a free meal at the Finlay home and con the girl out of her cash.

Moses, shall we say, isn’t exactly welcome at the Finlay’s, where psychiatrist Henry (Ben Mendelsohn) and his wife Anna (Essie Davis), a former classical pianist who’s being kept afloat -- in a haze -- by a raft of drugs her husband prescribes for her, are skeptical of the young man's motives.