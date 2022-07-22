Review: Avoiding horror cliches, psychological thirller "She WIll" transfixes with haunting visuals and performances

An aging actress recovering from a double mastectomy, a retreat in the Scottish highlands, some fast moving mud and burning witches, come together in “She Will,” a cliche-free “horror” picture that's more psychological thriller than scarefest.

It comes from director/co-writer Charlotte Colbert, who wisely eschews the details of why and how its troubling mysterious events happen, thereby transfixing through its performances and a haunting visual sensibility that takes full advantage of its remote location deep in the woods.

It stars veteran English actress Alice Krige - she was the Borg queen in 1996’s “Star Trek: First Contact” – as Veronica Ghent, who after her operation, takes nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt) on a long train journey to the tiny village near the retreat – which Ghent thinks will be solitary.

But it is far from it. The main building is filled with guests, led by Tirador (an over-the-top Rupert Everett), who conducts pyramid energy sharing sessions and ‘plein air’ painting workshops. During one of the latter, Veronica is overtaken with psychic inspiration, grabbing the mud – which had appeared the previous night – smearing it across the canvas and writing words that she doesn’t know.

That is first public sighting of the ghostly appearances and psychological sparking that haunts Veronica at night, lifting her out of bed and sending her into the woods, where she experiences visions of the witch burning and, flashes back to her first movie that she made at 13, which is being rebooted by its now acclaimed director (Malcolm McDowell).

It would serve no useful purpose to delineate more of what happens in the film. Not only would it spoil things, it would undercut the performances and Colbert’s deftly handled, subtly pointed filmmaking.

Nor can the movie’s supernatural occurrences be explained. Colbert makes no attempt to do so in the film and mere mortals would have to take wild guesses that very likely have nothing to do with what the director envisioned.

That’s part of what makes “She Will” unique, challenging and, by far, a more cinematic experience than your run-of-the-mill ghost story or jump-inducing slasher picture. It’s not giving much away to say that the movie induces no real jumps or screams and the two characters who don’t make it through the picture deserve the ends they come to.

Immediately after the final death, the movie wraps up in very satisfying fashion, again becoming a real film that happens to be a “horror” thriller not the standard Hollywood horror schlock.