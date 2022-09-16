Review: Aubrey Plaza's superb performance powers thriller "Emily The Criminal"

“Emily the Criminal” is, first and foremost, a thriller that while following a formula that hasn’t been seen before tells the story of a desperate young woman who gets caught up in a credit-card fraud ring.

It works through the taut writing and direction of John Patton Ford and, especially, the superb performance of Aubrey Plaza in the title role.

She’s a former art student, forced to drop out of college for multiple reasons, who’s struggling to pay her student loans, where the monthly interest accrual is more than her payment. And she’s stuck in a no-end job, delivering food for a catering company as a contractor rather than an employee.

Why? Because she has a felony conviction and she can’t get through the background check for any kind of professional employment. So when a co-worker gives her a number to call, Emily makes the call and turns up at a meeting run by Yusef (Theo Rossi), who explains that they’ll make $200, but they have to do something illegal — use a counterfeit credit card to buy a giant TV.

Emily takes the risk, buys the TV and, soon is in business with Yusef, eventually printing her own cards and doing her heists. There’s no point to revealing much more about what happens. Suffice to say that as she gets in deeper, and gets more involved with Yusef, she is increasingly endangered.

But she also again finds the vicious spirit that landed her with an assault conviction — which makes Emily a very compelling character and Plaza’s performance both vulnerable and fierce.

Rossi is also very good as an immigrant who thinks he’s using crime to build a legit future, a nice guy who’s likely in a business where things won’t come to a good end.

Ford tells their story briskly, zipping around Los Angeles for 90 minutes, going from seedy parking lot meet ups and ad agency offices, where Aubrey is interviewed by Alice (a superb Gina Gershon) for a job, to run-down apartments and mansions.

Emily never departs far from the film’s center — she’s in almost every scene. Plaza, who believed in the role so much that she’s one of the film’s producers — is near perfect in all those scenes, entirely believable whether she’s frustratingly carrying trays of lasagna or wielding the taser she uses to defend herself.

Plotwise, “Emily The Criminal,” which subtly weaves in some cultural commentary — e.g. the student loans and the immigrant experience — wobbles in a few places. But there’s nothing that can’t be overcome by Plaza’s powerhouse performance and the taut storytelling.