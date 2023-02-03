The odds-on favorite to win the Best International Film Oscar, “EO” is an ultimately heartbreaking story of a Polish circus donkey, who, through no intent of its own takes a tragic journey across Europe.

Told from the donkey’s point-of-view, “EO” is no Disney animal adventure. Rather, it’s an art house film that, through its dynamic cinematography, brisk pacing and soundscapes, puts us inside EO’s mind, lets us see what is happening to and around him and quickly connects us to the wide-eyed gentle donkey.

Review EO Grade: A Director: Jerzy Skolimowski Cast: Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kosciukiewicz, Tomasz Organek, Lolita Chammah Rating: Not Rated Running Time: 1 hour, 26 minutes Now Showing: Ross The Reel Story: This brilliantly made art house film follows a Polish circus donkey's tragic journey across Europe from the donkey's point-of-view, making it the favorite to win the Best International Film Academy Award.

The film comes from Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski, his first in seven years, and is co-written with his wife Ewa Piaskowska. It opens with a circus performance by EO and his human partner Kasandra (Sandra Drsymaliska), who loves and protects the little guy like a pet.

But EO’s taken away when the circus goes bankrupt, delivered to the first of a series of farms and estates where he’s forced to work, is sometimes brutalized and comes to miss Kasandra, seen, in the film’s most anthropomorphic moment, by a tear running down his cheek.

But, testimony to the film’s effectiveness, that tear seems natural and doesn’t deviate from the clear-eyed non-sentimental approach.

That approach makes that we have to see EO enduring the brutality of some of his “owners” – the movie is something of a meditation on man’s inhumanity to animals, generally, and to working animals like donkeys in particular.

But the picture also has some elements of humor, especially when EO is observing the humans who control his life – at a ridiculous fashion photo shoot with a horse, in an estate with a plate-breaking countess (Isabelle Huppert) and, for a while, with a soccer team that wins a match because EO opens his mouth.

Those scenes are among the few with a lot of human interaction and dialogue. In the movie’s press notes Skolimowski says the filmmakers became so attached to the donkey’s view that they cut and cut and cut human scenes.

That left “EO” to focus on the little gray Sardinian donkey – there was one primary EO and five who filled in for close-ups, etc. – and the gentle creature's brutal adventure through contemporary Europe that, with its punch of an ending, is as hard to shake as it is easy to attach to EO.

“EO” made a plethora for “Best of 2022” lists – one New York Times critic named it the best movie of the year – and it’s won awards from film festivals, critics groups and is likely to pick up a little statuette at next month’s Academy Awards. It’s that good.