Review: Anthony Hopkins delivers Oscar-worthy performance as a man with dementia in 'The Father'

It’s all baffling and maddening, to some measure for the viewer, for Anne and especially for Anthony, who has little control over where his mind is taking him and even less recourse to change.

Hopkins conveys that through some of the finest acting you’ll ever see -- switching from spryly demonstrating his tap dancing skills for a new caretaker to constantly searching for his watch, which he believes people are trying to steal, to crying and pleading “what about me?”

As far as I know, that interior view of a person with dementia hasn’t previously been seen on screen. And certainly there has never been a better or more convincing portrayal than that of Hopkins.

In somewhat similar fashion, Colman, who won the 2019 Best Actress Oscar for “The Favourite,” is very good as well, convincingly conveying Anne’s love for and frustration with her father and how his dementia has altered her life, interior and exterior.

Zeller, who is making his directorial debut, deserves commendation as well, first for not turning “The Father” into a cinematic replication of the play -- it never feels stagey or constrained even though it largely takes place inside the flat.