Review: Anthony Hopkins delivers Oscar-worthy performance as a man with dementia in 'The Father'

When the Academy Award nominations are announced Monday, Anthony Hopkins should be at the top of the Best Actor list for his devastatingly brilliant performance as a man losing his mental faculties to dementia in “The Father.”
The picture, directed by French novelist Florian Zeller, also deserves a nomination -- it is one of the best movies of 2020. So does the screenplay that Zeller and Christopher Hampton adapted for the screen from his 2012 play.
The screenplay, and Hopkins’ multifaceted performance takes us inside the mind of Anthony, a retired engineer, who seemingly lives alone in a large London flat, wandering about, often forgetting things but refusing any help, save for his daily visits from his loyal divorced daughter Anne (Olivia Colman).
When she tells him that she’s met a new man and will be moving to Paris to live with him, Anthony is thrown off his bearings, lashing out at her, dismissing the possibility of her leaving and tumbling into a kaleidoscope of memories, fantasies, mistaken identities and loss.
From that scene until the final heart-wrencher a few months later, nothing is clear for Anthony or the audience. A character named Paul, for example is seen as two different men (Rufus Sewell and Mark Gattis) and might be Anne’s husband.
The flat might be Anthony’s or Anne and Paul’s. And a painting by Anthony’s other daughter, who he says is traveling the world, is on the fireplace mantle until it’s not.
It’s all baffling and maddening, to some measure for the viewer, for Anne and especially for Anthony, who has little control over where his mind is taking him and even less recourse to change.
Hopkins conveys that through some of the finest acting you’ll ever see -- switching from spryly demonstrating his tap dancing skills for a new caretaker to constantly searching for his watch, which he believes people are trying to steal, to crying and pleading “what about me?”
As far as I know, that interior view of a person with dementia hasn’t previously been seen on screen. And certainly there has never been a better or more convincing portrayal than that of Hopkins.
In somewhat similar fashion, Colman, who won the 2019 Best Actress Oscar for “The Favourite,” is very good as well, convincingly conveying Anne’s love for and frustration with her father and how his dementia has altered her life, interior and exterior.
Zeller, who is making his directorial debut, deserves commendation as well, first for not turning “The Father” into a cinematic replication of the play -- it never feels stagey or constrained even though it largely takes place inside the flat.
More importantly, perhaps because he is working with the most familiar of material along with great actors, he perfectly hits, tonally and visually, all the emotional peaks and valleys in the heartbreaking story.
Hopkins is 83 and while he hasn’t and shouldn’t retire, playing Anthony will very likely be his career-capping major performance, a turn for which he richly deserves to take home his second Best Actor Oscar, the statuette that would share a shelf with the one he won 29 years ago for playing Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.”
And “The Father,” which is playing at the Ross Media Arts Center along with another Oscar favorite “Nomadland,” shouldn’t be missed.
