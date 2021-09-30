Review: Another musical movie by Riz Ahmed is in tune

In 2020, Riz Ahmed earned a well-deserved Academy Award nomination playing a drummer losing his hearing in “Sound of Metal.”
In “Mogul Mowgli,” Ahmed is even more intense and vulnerable playing a British-Pakistani rapper who finds himself stricken with a mysterious disease, just as he’s getting his big break.
That, however, is the only parallel between the two films, as “Mogul Mowgli” is a far more challenging picture that rolls in clashes of culture, revisitation of personal, family and national history, memory and hallucination.
“Mogul Mowgli” opens in New York, where Zed (Ahmed) is rapping, delivering a powerhouse cultural assault called “Fast Lava,” a song that comes from Ahmed’s album, “The Long Goodbye” -- he can really spit, by the way.
That performance, in part, lands the struggling rapper an opening slot on a European tour, likely his last chance to make it. But it comes with strings attached -- his girlfriend dumps him right after he gets the tour news.
But, even more troubling, returning to London means Zed has to visit his family. There he finds himself instantly trapped by his past, arguing with his father, Bashir (Alvy Khan), who hates his son’s career choice, coddled by his mother, who listens to the radio to hear her son’s songs and clashing with his uncles and cousins who criticize him for leaving their traditional Muslim culture.
Going to the mosque with his father, Zed has an even more intense experience, encountering for the first time, Gulab Mian (Jeff Mirza), a singer covered in glitter with his face covered by a sehra, the traditional flower headdress worn by Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi men at their weddings.
Retreating to the alley to try to sort out the hallucination, Zed gets in a scuffle with a fan which lands him in the hospital, trying to figure out what’s wrong with his legs.
There’s no reason to detail Zed’s illness and the cultural conflicts it creates, nor to talk about his treatment. But that is when the flashbacks to, say a “Nine Mile”-like disastrous rap battle, and the hallucinations gear up, intentionally making it difficult to tell what is going on. That directly reflects Zed’s state of mind.
All this is perfectly conveyed by Ahmed, who co-wrote the film with director Bassam Tariq. And it’s put in a well-conceived environment.
Tariq shot the film in aspect ratio -- which means it appears on screen in a square. He fills that square with intimate close-ups of faces and feet, hauntingly imagined memories of Rez and his father and just enough of the New York hip-hop world and South Asian London.
“Mogul Mowgli” isn’t likely to get the same kind of attention that came to “Sound of Metal,” one of the surprise “hits” of the pandemic that, in a regular movie year, also would likely have been overlooked.