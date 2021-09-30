Review: Another musical movie by Riz Ahmed is in tune

Going to the mosque with his father, Zed has an even more intense experience, encountering for the first time, Gulab Mian (Jeff Mirza), a singer covered in glitter with his face covered by a sehra, the traditional flower headdress worn by Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi men at their weddings.

Retreating to the alley to try to sort out the hallucination, Zed gets in a scuffle with a fan which lands him in the hospital, trying to figure out what’s wrong with his legs.

There’s no reason to detail Zed’s illness and the cultural conflicts it creates, nor to talk about his treatment. But that is when the flashbacks to, say a “Nine Mile”-like disastrous rap battle, and the hallucinations gear up, intentionally making it difficult to tell what is going on. That directly reflects Zed’s state of mind.

All this is perfectly conveyed by Ahmed, who co-wrote the film with director Bassam Tariq. And it’s put in a well-conceived environment.

Tariq shot the film in aspect ratio -- which means it appears on screen in a square. He fills that square with intimate close-ups of faces and feet, hauntingly imagined memories of Rez and his father and just enough of the New York hip-hop world and South Asian London.