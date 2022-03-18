Review: :Animated Oscar-nominated documentary "Flee" tells Afghan refugee story

It is testimony to the quality and innovation of “Flee” that the Danish movie is the first film ever to be nominated for Academy Awards for Best International Film, Best Documentary, and Best Animated Film.

Created by filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the film unravels the story of an Afghan refugee who he met on a bus when the duo was 15. Twenty years later, Rasmussen convinced his friend, now an academic who’s about to do post-doctoral studies at Princeton, to recount his harrowing months-long 1980s journey from Afghanistan.

There were no cameras focusing on Amin (a pseudonym) and his family when they were forced to flee from their homeland as the Mujahideen took over Kabul following the Russian occupation of Afghanistan.

There were, however, news cameras at work in Afghanistan and across Europe, capturing footage of the chaos and the horrors of refugees trapped on boats, locked up by authorities, struggling to survive.

So Rasmussen recorded Amin’s story and intercut the newsreel footage with hand-drawn animation of Amin, up close talking in Denmark, growing up in Kabul and on this perilous trip that found him, eventually, separated from his family and on a plane to Copenhagen.

In the country because he lied to get asylum, Amin is still haunted by the possibility of being deported back to Afghanistan and that concern threatens to unravel his impending marriage to his longtime boyfriend.

Rasmussen handles Amin’s discovery that he was gay with a wink, literally, from a poster of Jean-Claude Van Damme that he had in his boyhood bedroom. Then he seriously recounts Amin’s confusion and repression as a boy growing up where “gay” isn’t spoken of and can get you killed.

Structurally, the movie largely chronologically follows the journey that Amin, his older brother and mother began on a plane out of Afghanistan, bound for Russia, the only place that would accept their tourist visas. Their plan: to find a way to get to Sweden to join another brother and a pair of sisters.

That, as evident by the fact that Amin is in Denmark, didn’t happen. “Flee” shows why and how it didn’t, captivatingly conveying the harrowingly intense journey across borders and oceans, into police custody and confinement and, eventually, to tenuous freedom.

The latter is shown in scenes from around their interviews, where Amin gets up from the table he’s lying on and talks to Rasmussen as a friend, confessing his uncertainty about marriage, his career and his past.

It’s, obviously, impossible to know if “Flee” will pick up any Oscars. It’s certainly deserving in all three categories.

But, if nothing else, “Flee” proves that animation doesn’t have to be for kids, that hand-drawn work can be “better” and more effective than that generated by computer and that it is possible to make a documentary without footage of its primary subject.

But, perhaps more important that all the above, “Flee” tells a riveting story of Amin’s refugee journey and its continuing effect on him for decades, a tale that, sadly, can stand in for those of thousands of others around the globe who have to flee their country and endure hardships to try to find a new place to live.

