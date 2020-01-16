Review: Ambitious, heart-rending drama "Waves" feels like two movies in one

“Waves” is an ambitious, visually innovative, heartrending drama about a South Florida family falling apart that, for better and worse, feels like two barely joined together pictures, not a single cohesive film.

The center of the first half of Trey Edward Shults’ movie focuses on Tyler (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.), a charismatic high school wrestler, who’s pushed hard to dominate on the mat and work in the family business by his demanding father (an excellent Sterling K. Brown).

In its final hour, the focus shifts far away from Tyler to his sister Emily (Taylor Russell), who has to cope with the aftermath of the events depicted in the first half of the film.

Those events aren’t going to be detailed here other than to say they’re the result of a series of bad decisions by Tyler, starting with his rejection of a doctor’s advice to get surgery on a severely injured shoulder that would end his wrestling career, thereby crushing his dreams.

That hour is intense near melodrama as we see Tyler romancing his girlfriend (Alexa Demie), then falling apart, battling with his dad and loving stepmother (Renee Elise Goldsberry), popping pills and drinking as the tension ramps ever higher toward a stunning, screen-goes-black conclusion.