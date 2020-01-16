Review: Ambitious, heart-rending drama "Waves" feels like two movies in one

“Waves” is an ambitious, visually innovative, heartrending drama about a South Florida family falling apart that, for better and worse, feels like two barely joined together pictures, not a single cohesive film.
The center of the first half of Trey Edward Shults’ movie focuses on Tyler (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.), a charismatic high school wrestler, who’s pushed hard to dominate on the mat and work in the family business by his demanding father (an excellent Sterling K. Brown).
In its final hour, the focus shifts far away from Tyler to his sister Emily (Taylor Russell), who has to cope with the aftermath of the events depicted in the first half of the film.
Those events aren’t going to be detailed here other than to say they’re the result of a series of bad decisions by Tyler, starting with his rejection of a doctor’s advice to get surgery on a severely injured shoulder that would end his wrestling career, thereby crushing his dreams.
That hour is intense near melodrama as we see Tyler romancing his girlfriend (Alexa Demie), then falling apart, battling with his dad and loving stepmother (Renee Elise Goldsberry), popping pills and drinking as the tension ramps ever higher toward a stunning, screen-goes-black conclusion.
When it picks back up, immediately after the concluding action, the film has a shift in tone -- from dramatic to romantic -- that is so abrupt and seemingly ill fitted that it took me out of the movie for a few minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
That’s never a good thing, but especially here as it diminishes, to some extent, a stunning performance by newcomer Russell, who plays the sensitive high schooler negotiating her way through the aftermath of the first half, falling in love with one of her brother’s wrestling teammates (the always reliable Lucas Hedges).
An expressive actress whose face is loved by the camera, Russell conveys what’s going on inside Emily as much through the looks on her face as dialogue.
In part, that’s because Shults comes from the Terrence Malick school of film making, which means, among other things, that dialogue is often buried beneath natural sound and the score. (If you want to see how much Malick has influenced Shults, take a look at the Texas auteur’s “A Hidden Life,” also playing at the Ross.)
Shults, however, doesn’t slavishly ape his mentor. Rather, he adds some distinctive elements to the formula -- a swirling, moving camera, an assault of multicolored and patterned lights. To choose one example, a police car chase avoids cliche and changes aspect ratios so the film looks different in each section -- square here, rectangular there.
Plus, it’s presented with a smart soundtrack that includes songs from Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Animal Collective and a superb mood-heighten score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
All of that makes “Waves” worth watching, as do the breakout performances by Harrison (even though he’s 25 and looks it, making him seem way too old to be in high school) and Russell.
But the film may have worked far better as two pictures -- the first hour with an ending that would have made it searing cautionary tale and then a separate, sequel-like look at the healing power of love.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott