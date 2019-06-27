In 1972, Aretha Franklin went into the New Missionary Baptist Church in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts to record a gospel album.
Warner Brothers hired director Sydney Pollack to oversee a crew to shoot the recording sessions, held in the church sanctuary with an audience, for a concert film to accompany the release of the album.
But Pollock and his crew forgot to use a clapperboard synchronizing the sound with image on every take. So the film was abandoned, due to “technical difficulties” and not released -- until now.
It’s called “Amazing Grace,” the same title as the hit album that came from the two nights of live recording, and it’s, well, amazing -- and inspirational and a showcase of the legendary soul singer returning to the music she grew up singing to the church.
The picture runs just 97 minutes, culled from 2,000 bits of film that together clock in at 20 hours, and wonderfully “you are there” raw -- there’s nothing dressed up anywhere in the movie and any work on the sound and synchronization doesn’t alter the reality of the performance.
Delivered chronologically, the movie opens with the Rev. James Cleveland, a gospel legend who mentored young Aretha, introducing the 25-member Southern California Community Choir -- a group soon to win a Grammy -- as they strolled down the church aisle to the chairs behind the pulpit.
Then entered 29-year-old Lady Soul, who at that point was at the peak of her popularity. She sat behind the piano and began a heartfelt version of Marvin Gaye’s “Wholly Holy” that set the tone for the remainder of the sessions -- passionate gospel played by Aretha’s four-piece band crammed into makeshift “booths” in front of the pews with either Franklin or Cleveland on piano.
Shot on 16mm, which can be a bit grainy, the film is dominated by close-ups of Franklin, beads of sweat running off her forehead, perhaps crying at times, singing songs like “God Will Take Care of You,” and a goose bump-inducing, first-night ending performance of the title cut.
On night two, “celebrities” joined the mix. Gospel legend, and one of Aretha’s great influences Clara Ward and Aretha’s father the Rev. C. L. Franklin sat in the front row while Mick Jagger, in L.A. during the “Exile on Main St.” recording sessions, found a seat way in the back of the church.
Jagger, thankfully didn't get much camera time, nor did Ward. C.L. Franklin, however, was called up to give a talk, which was unnecessarily shown in its entirety, and bogged down the film. But once he stopped talking, church really broke out into the recording session with spontaneous call and response between Aretha and the choir, the faithful rising in their seats, dancing and feeling the spirit.
Cleveland, who served as master of ceremonies, musical director, pianist and also sang with Aretha, was the other dominating presence in the film and in the music and, in one of the film’s most revealing snippets, is seen holding Franklin’s hand behind her back as she went deep inside the music.
That music is the finest gospel, sung by the greatest singer of the last 60 years. It is thrilling, moving, uplifting and reverent -- all reflected in Aretha’s face and movement, in the choir and in the church goers.
“Amazing Grace” was originally set to be released in 2011. But Franklin blocked the film from being shown. Producer Alan Elliott, who put the film together starting in 2008, has said she wanted $5 million for its release, later saying it was her worsening health that caused her to dismiss the film.
In any event, Franklin’s estate approved its release after her death last year and “Amazing Grace” is nearing the end of its theatrical run before going to home viewing. Don’t miss it on the big screen. It is a concert movie for the ages.