Review: 'All Light, Everywhere' critically examines the use of the camera by law enforcement

At times baffling, at others provocative, visually adept and philosophic, “All Light, Everywhere” is a thought-provoking examination of the camera and its use by law enforcement, as a recorder of events and, more troubling, for surveillance.

It comes from documentary filmmaker Theo Anthony, who takes his camera and crew to Arizona, where a relentless upbeat public relations man conducts a tour of Axon, the company that makes Tasers and body cameras.

Anthony and crew also are in Baltimore, looking at police body camera training and a plane surveillance program that creates outrage in the city’s Black community, And they fold in a history of the camera, its early surveillance --via pigeon during World War I -- along with observing a focus group that’s watching images from social media.

Distinctly non-narrative, “All Light, Everywhere” rapidly cuts between Arizona and Baltimore, history and the focus groups, a technique designed to force the viewer to first ask, ‘What am I watching?’ and then “Why I am I seeing this?’, and then stitches the pieces together into a stimulating, and troubling, whole.