Review: 'All Light, Everywhere' critically examines the use of the camera by law enforcement

At times baffling, at others provocative, visually adept and philosophic, “All Light, Everywhere” is a thought-provoking examination of the camera and its use by law enforcement, as a recorder of events and, more troubling, for surveillance.
It comes from documentary filmmaker Theo Anthony, who takes his camera and crew to Arizona, where a relentless upbeat public relations man conducts a tour of Axon, the company that makes Tasers and body cameras.
Anthony and crew also are in Baltimore, looking at police body camera training and a plane surveillance program that creates outrage in the city’s Black community, And they fold in a history of the camera, its early surveillance --via pigeon during World War I -- along with observing a focus group that’s watching images from social media.
Distinctly non-narrative, “All Light, Everywhere” rapidly cuts between Arizona and Baltimore, history and the focus groups, a technique designed to force the viewer to first ask, ‘What am I watching?’ and then “Why I am I seeing this?’, and then stitches the pieces together into a stimulating, and troubling, whole.
Beyond self-aware, Anthony turns the camera on himself early and often. “All Light, Everything” is informed by the sense that it is using the camera to do essentially the same thing as its subjects, that is looking at people and their actions to make a case that is visually convincing, but distinctly non-objective.
The police trainer, for example, argues that body cameras can be used by “us” to take “them” down while the surveillance plane operator tries to convince community members that the eye in the sky will ultimately benefit them -- a very hard sell.
And the history is even more troubling, particularly its delineation of how photographs were a key element in the development of the “science” of eugenics.
“All Light, Everything” is too smart and cleverly assembled to hammer away at its central point. Instead, it uses the camera, and a few spoken questions, to raise the issue of the use -- and abuse -- of camera imagery that won’t ever disappear.
