Review: 'Ali & Ava' creates a rich, tender, resonant romance

Ali is a Pakistani immigrant who’s become a successful property owner and landlord in the ethnic neighborhoods of Bradford, England. Ava is the daughter of an Irishman, mother of two grown children and an elementary school classroom assistant.

They meet and as they get to know each other, appear to be falling into a complicated love, made so by their families and pasts.

That’s the quick synopsis of “Ali & Ava,” a romance from director Clio Bernard, who brings her vividly observed realism to the film that, along with fine performances from Adeel Ahktar as Ali and Claire Rushbrook as Ava, makes it resonate beyond a standard love story.

The resonance is both cultural and personal. Ali is separating from his wife Runa (Ellora Torchia), but doesn’t want his extended family who live nearby and often share meals to know about the split.

Ava, who rides a bus to the school where she looks after little Sofia (Ariana Boderov), lives in a neighborhood where kids throw rocks at Pakistanis and is trying to serve as the heart of her family while recovering from a troubled past.

Ali, a former DJ and aspiring rapper, loves punk rock and dance music and hates country and folk, Ava’s favorites. But it is the Buzzcocks that initially bring the couple together in the music-saturated film.

Not only do Ali’s split with Runa, which he doesn’t want to happen, and Ava’s past complicate matters, Ava’s son Callum (Sean Thomas) strikes out at Ali when he visits Ava’s home, brandishing a sword, chasing Ali off and seemingly ending the relationship.

That attack and the rock throwing by the kids might appear to be racist. But, like the rest of “Ava & Ali” is more complicated, personal and realistic than simple racial hate.

The film, which only runs 94 minutes, takes the time to look at both Ali and Ava as individuals, fleshing out the characters and their worlds. And both Ahktar and Rushbrook take full advantage of that opportunity, turning in heartfelt performances and that make you feel like you know them as “real” people and, because of that, hope that they will, in the end, get together.

Adding to the realism, “Ali & Ava” is set inside the two family’s crowded homes, in Ali’s “man cave,” on trains, buses and the rain-soaked streets of Bradford, e.g. they live and work in an actual place.

“Ali & Ava” doesn’t aim to make a great cinematic statement about love, intercultural romance, British society or anything else. But with its realistic portrayal, it connects on all of the above, creating a rich, tender, telling romance.