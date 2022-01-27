Review: Absorbing three-hour Japanese drama "Drive My Car" is one of the best films of 2021

Yusuke Kafuku is an innovative theater actor and director who is hired to mount a production of Chekov’s “Uncle Vanya” at a theater festival in Hiroshima. As part of his contract, Yusuke is prohibited from driving – a previous guest artist ran over and killed a pedestrian.
So, much to his chagrin, Yusuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is forced to accept Misaki Watari (Toko Mura) as his driver, who takes him around the city and, eventually, across Japan in his beloved, pristinely preserved, 15-year-old Saab.
While it captures the reason for the title “Drive My Car,” that barebones description vastly undersells director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s multi-layered absorbing drama about a broken man grappling with the death of his wife while working on the play.
To make the film, Hamaguchi and co-writer Takamasa Oe expanded and deepened a 40-page short story by Haruki Murakami into a film that runs a minute short of three hours.
That expansion begins with the film’s first 45 minutes, which is essentially a prologue for the final two hours.
Set two years earlier, it finds Yusuke at home with his wife Oto (Reika Kirishima), a television script writer who spins out her stories while she and Yusuke are having sex, then writes them down as he recounts them after.
Seemingly happily married, Oto, Yusuke sees, takes lovers, a litany of men that includes
Koji Takatsuke (Masaki Okada), a young actor from one of her productions. Shortly thereafter, on a night when Oto has told Yusuke she wants to talk, he returns home to find her unconscious on the floor, dying from a cerebral hemorrhage.
The opening credits of the film then roll as it moves forward in time two years with Yusuke, who has glaucoma, driving to Hiroshima, meeting the festival directors and casting the play. Among those he chooses are Koji, who has been forced to “work independently” after a scandal and a young woman who speaks in Korean sign language.
The latter fits with Yusuke’s innovative stage production techniques that utilities multiple languages and looks for a special connection between actors via close reading of the text. The former creates some of the movie’s quietly building drama its delicate, distanced interplay between Koji and Yusuke.
But much of the crux of “Drive My Car” takes place in the car as Yusuke and Misaki inevitably open up to each other, sharing their sadness and broken lives.
Hamaguchi and Oe’s script, which won the Cannes Film Festival screenplay prize, masterfully and naturally reveals ever more about each of the characters’ lives, all, in some manner tragic – matching the sensibility of “Uncle Vanya,” which Chekov inexplicably called a comedy.
Hamaguchi’s filmmaking style is far from showy. Rather, it’s straight forward, the camera capturing Yusuke and Misaki in the Saab, the cast sitting at tables reading the Chekov text and, when it goes on the road in Hiroshima and across the country, letting the city and landscape roll by out the car window.
That technique focuses the attention on the characters and story, which becomes ever more absorbing to the point where it doesn’t feel like the movie runs three hours and, while it ends satisfactorily, makes you want to learn what happens
“Drive My Car” is Japan’s entry for best international film in this year’s Academy Awards, a prize it should win. In fact, the movie should be considered for Best Picture for it is one of, if not the best movies of 2021.
