Review: Absorbing three-hour Japanese drama "Drive My Car" is one of the best films of 2021

Seemingly happily married, Oto, Yusuke sees, takes lovers, a litany of men that includes

Koji Takatsuke (Masaki Okada), a young actor from one of her productions. Shortly thereafter, on a night when Oto has told Yusuke she wants to talk, he returns home to find her unconscious on the floor, dying from a cerebral hemorrhage.

The opening credits of the film then roll as it moves forward in time two years with Yusuke, who has glaucoma, driving to Hiroshima, meeting the festival directors and casting the play. Among those he chooses are Koji, who has been forced to “work independently” after a scandal and a young woman who speaks in Korean sign language.

The latter fits with Yusuke’s innovative stage production techniques that utilities multiple languages and looks for a special connection between actors via close reading of the text. The former creates some of the movie’s quietly building drama its delicate, distanced interplay between Koji and Yusuke.

But much of the crux of “Drive My Car” takes place in the car as Yusuke and Misaki inevitably open up to each other, sharing their sadness and broken lives.