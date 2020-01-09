Review: '1917' a stark, breathtaking World War I film

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Blake and Schofield are constantly moving, as they wind their way up and down the trenches, and across the razor wire and mud caught with bloated and desiccated corpses both human and animal. The people they encounter along the way will seem to wander into their path almost by happenstance.

Over the next eight hours, they'll creep through deserted German trenches and war fields littered with ordinance; they'll wander through abandoned farm houses where buckets of milk are left standing. Through the hellish, ruined inferno that is Ecoust lies a river and then a wood where their destination awaits. In the back of a rattling, rusted truck, a young English soldier will question why they're fighting and dying over a few feet of the unremarkable farmland.