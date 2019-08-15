“Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love” is, at its most basic, a documentary about the musician Leonard Cohen as seen though his relationship with Marianne Ihlen, his Nowegian “muse.
Ihlen inspired many of Cohen's early songs, including, of course, “So Long, Marianne.”
But as it spirals over five decades, Nick Broomfield’s picture becomes a very different kind of love story -- one that continued even when Ihlen and Cohen had no contact for years.
Those who are familiar with Cohen know the outline of the story. The Canadian writer and poet left Montreal in the late 1950s, eventually settling on the Greek island of Hydra. There, in 1960, he saw Ihlen in a market, invited her to sit with him outside and, almost instantly, they became a couple.
The pair would live together, along with Axel, Ihlen’s young son, throughout the 1960s, with Cohen writing his novel, “Beautiful Losers” and Ihlen preparing meals, while taking care of him and serving as his inspiration.
When the book flopped, Cohen returned to Montreal, then, at some point, presented Judy Collins with the song “Suzanne,” which she recorded and turned into a hit. Collins pushed Cohen, who believed he was not a good singer or guitarist, to join her onstage -- and find his true calling as a folk musician
That’s where the story takes a turn. Ihlen moved to Montreal and was miserable while Cohen became a folk star and the object of desire for, as the film says, moderately depressed young women.
A womanizer, Cohen took up with many of his admirers, while Ilhen moved back to Hydra. But, as she fades into the background of Cohen’s life as a touring and recording artist, Ilhen never lost contact with the man she loved, even after she moved to Norway, got married and led a “normal" life.
Broomfield, who knew Ilhen from 1968 on and was one of her many lovers, fleshes out the story with on-camera reflections of those who knew the couple -- people who lived on Hydra during its hippie idyll days, the wife of a Canadian poet who befriended Cohen, his tour manager and one of his bandmates.
And he uses vintage footage he shot along with concert scenes filmed by the late documentary master D.A. Pennebaker and taped interviews with Ilhen and Cohen to complete the package -- which ends with their deaths, three months apart in 2016.
By then, the pair had little contact -- they’re last seen together with her in the audience at one of his shows in the 2010s. The conclusion, however, is intimate, moving and touchingly gives the film its subtitle: “Words of Love.”
Before that, “Marianne & Leonard” provides yet one more glimpse at the life of Cohen, who has been the subject of multiple print biographies, does a masterful job of showing the beauty and darkness of the sex, drugs and artistry life on Hydra and captures Cohen on stage and in the Zen monastery where he spent years in the 2000s.
Throughout that process, Broomfield never loses sight of Ilhen, and to some measure Axel, nor the role she played in Cohen’s life and music -- the basis for their unique, captivatingly captured love story.