Haider is a jobless Pakistani man who, with his working wife Mumtaz, lives in a cramped house with his father, brother, sister-in-law and their children in the middle of the teeming city of Lahore.

Pressured by his traditional, patriarchal father to go to work so Mumtaz can quit working as a wedding make-up artist and give him his first grandson, Haider lands a job as a dancer in an “erotic” cabaret, backing Biba, a trans woman.

Initially keeping the job secret from the family, the klutzy Haider learns to dance, and falls in love with Biba.

That’s the barebones set-up for “Joyland,” the ironically titled tragic melodrama from first-time filmmaker Saim Sadiq, who directed, co-wrote and edited the Cannes Film Festival prize winning picture.

That setup makes it appear that “Joyland” is a look at trans people in the conservative, patriarchal Muslim society - which it is. But it’s also an examination of family and social pressures, love and regret that takes it to a realm beyond that of a “message movie.”

Well-acted by the entire cast, the picture is carried by Ali Junejo, who makes the clumsy, listless Haider sincere, courageous in way and ultimately, heartrendingly sympathetic. Alina Khan’s performance is impressively nuanced, feisty in the theater and her world, battered outside of those confines and easily hurt.

And Rasti Farooq is superb as Mumtaz, who is pushed from fully alive to lonely, then depressed as she’s forced back into the family compound and gets pregnant.

There’s no reason to reveal more of the plot of “Joyland,”which takes its name from an amusement park that Mumtaz and her sister-in-law (Sarwat Gilani) visit midway through the film.

But it looks at the devastation of shame, in comic fashion when Haider drives a huge cardboard cutout of Biba home on his motorcycle, then, with Mumtaz, mounts it on the roof of the house – much to the chagrin of a neighbor lady and his father, and later, when a widow, who helps the family, ends up staying overnight in the house.

While there are some issues with veracity – it’s hard to see how the theater and Biba with all her dancers make enough money to stay in business – “Joyland” is, to credit, unflinching realism, capturing life in gritty detail and the slow pace of real life.

There’s nothing, by western standards, erotic about the performances of Biba and her dancers and the love scenes are largely chaste. But “Joyland” was banned in Pakistan for a few days after its release.

It’s since gone on to worldwide acclaim, touching on LGBTQ issues. It's a melodrama that finds tragedy for all of the characters that it brings to life.