Review: "A Hidden Life," Terrence Malick's artful thought provoking view of a Nazi war resistor

In 1943, Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter was inducted, for the second time, into the German army. And, for the second time, he refused to take the oath of loyalty to Adolf Hitler required of every Nazi soldier.
That landed him in a series of prisons and, after some months, on trial for his life.
That’s the story at the heart of “A Hidden Life.” But, in the hands of Terrence Malick, Jagerstatter’s story isn't told in told in standard narrative fashion -- there is, for example, no courtroom drama.
Instead, the auteur, who in 1973's "Badlands" transformed the story of Charles Starkweather and Caril Fugate into something far different that what really happened, uses Jagersatter’s story to raise unanswerable questions about doing the right thing and examine the backlash against the conscientious objector.
And he does so at length -- the movie runs 6 minutes shy of 3 hours -- with few long expository, dialogue-filled scenes, substituting letters from Jagerstatter to his wife and her return correspondence to provide much of the narration.
It’s also, given it’s subject, a surprisingly gorgeous film, set in an Austrian alpine village with scenes inside beautiful old churches amidst the beautiful mountain vistas, and carried by a moving score.
You have free articles remaining.
Franz (August Diehl) is first seen working the fields with wife Franziska (Valerie Pachner), then in 1941, in training after being drafted by the Nazis. There he’s befriended by another draftee who finds humor in the process. But Franz is ever more troubled, realizing that Hitler is evil and that he cannot serve.
Because he’s a farmer, he’s sent home to work. There, he and Franziska band together against the scorn of the villagers who know of his opposition to the war, confident that he won’t get called up again.
Then, the conscription letter arrives. Going against counsel of the local Roman Catholic priest and a bishop, who might be compromised because of the church’s relationship with Hitler’s regime, as implied in the film, Franz refuses to give the Nazi salute on his induction day, is immediately handcuffed and thrown in jail.
From there, Malick’s film cuts back and forth between the village, where Franziska and her sister endure increasing hardships as the result of his protest, and his solitary life in prison, where he endures beatings and verbal abuse, “free” in his mind.
Malick, however, isn’t interested in making yet another examination of Nazi horrors, nor does he allow Franz to discuss at any length why he has come to his life-risking decision not take to take the oath.
Rather, he creates a meditation on a stubborn man who has the courage to do what he believes is the right thing, even at the cost of his life, when all around him urge a compromise that could save him, telling Franz never be noticed by the outside world.
It is that notion that a little man from a tiny village would never be seen or remembered that gives the film its title, lifted from George Eliot’s “Middlemarch.”
But Jagerstatter’s life didn’t remain hidden after the war and has again been brought into view by Malick’s artful, thought-provoking, ultimately sad picture.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott