Review: "A Hidden Life," Terrence Malick's artful thought provoking view of a Nazi war resistor

Because he’s a farmer, he’s sent home to work. There, he and Franziska band together against the scorn of the villagers who know of his opposition to the war, confident that he won’t get called up again.

Then, the conscription letter arrives. Going against counsel of the local Roman Catholic priest and a bishop, who might be compromised because of the church’s relationship with Hitler’s regime, as implied in the film, Franz refuses to give the Nazi salute on his induction day, is immediately handcuffed and thrown in jail.

From there, Malick’s film cuts back and forth between the village, where Franziska and her sister endure increasing hardships as the result of his protest, and his solitary life in prison, where he endures beatings and verbal abuse, “free” in his mind.

Malick, however, isn’t interested in making yet another examination of Nazi horrors, nor does he allow Franz to discuss at any length why he has come to his life-risking decision not take to take the oath.

Rather, he creates a meditation on a stubborn man who has the courage to do what he believes is the right thing, even at the cost of his life, when all around him urge a compromise that could save him, telling Franz never be noticed by the outside world.