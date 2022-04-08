Review: A gay man deals with prison in Germany in suprisingly tender 'Great Freedom'

In “Great Freedom,” Franz Rogowski, one of the world’s greatest actor, plays Hans, a West German man who is repeatedly thrown into prison for violating Paragraph 175 of the country’s laws – engaging in homosexual activities.

Inside, first just after the end of World War II and the last in 1969, Hans encounters the brutal, heavily tattooed murderer Viktor (Georg Friedrich), who first beats him up for being gay. Then, gradually and entirely believably, the pair begin to bond in fits and starts, developing a relationship that becomes caring on both ends.

But Hans isn’t just concerned with Victor. He pursues younger men, who catch his glance and appear to be gay, setting up furtive meetings in holding cells and passing notes punched into pages of a Bible.

Director/co-writer Sebastian Meise bounces his film around in time – sometimes confusingly so. But the time shifts allow Rogowski to show Hans newly incarcerated, naive and frightened – like the younger men he pursues later – then as a wizened con, who knows the jailhouse tricks who can mentor the younger men, as Viktor did for him.

“Great Freedom” is spare on dialogue – there probably aren’t a lot of long expository conversations going on in prison, especially with gay men at that time. And it is deliberately paced, movingly slowly, just like time inside.

And it is a prison movie – there’s plenty of brutality from the guards, solitary confinement in the dark, some fights in the yard and lots of ingenuity, like breaking off the needle on a sewing machine being used to repurpose Nazi uniforms to make the needle for a jailhouse tattoo.

The film takes its title from its final scenes, a “Great Freedom” for Hans that the surprisingly touching picture subtly argues, may not be so great or so much better than life on the inside.

