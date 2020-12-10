Review: A daughter's portrait of her art collector, philanthropist, activist mother in 'Aggie'

The odds are pretty good that few in Lincoln have heard of art collector and philanthropist Agnes Gund.
But she’s known by artists from Jeff Koons to John Waters, the cultural elite, and to former President Barack Obama.
“Aggie,” the documentary about the now 82-year-old Gund made by her daughter, Catherine, shows she’s a pivotal figure in bringing women and people of color into museums, especially the Museum of Modern Art, where she was president of the board of trustees for more than a decade.
And, pivotally, she’s a social activist, putting her money where her heart is by starting Studio in a School in the 1970s to keep art alive in New York City’s public schools after budgets were slashed. That program has affected thousands of students.
Gund created a stir in the art world three years ago when she sold Roy Lichtenstein’s 1962 “Masterpiece” for $165 million, then donated $100 million of that to start the Art for Justice Fund that supports criminal justice reform efforts and works against mass incarceration across the nation.
That sale is the starting point of “Aggie,” which tells her story through conversations with Catherine, her grandchildren, artists like Waters, Julie Mehretu and Glenn Ligon, curator Thelma Golden and several journalists.
As she talks about her interest in contemporary art and getting to know the artists, the film cuts out footage of Lichtenstein and shots of her and the artist. And when Studio in a School comes up, Koons, sculptor Mark di Suvero and other artists are shown working with kids in the classroom.
There’s a studio visit, looks around her art-filled apartment — where a Mark Rothko painting hangs near a Christo and Jean Claude set of wrapped bottles — a tour of a MOMA exhibition of the work she’s donated to the museum and a bunch of speeches by Gund and her admirers.
There also are flashbacks to Cleveland, where Gund grew up as the daughter of a banker father who clearly favored her brothers. She discovered art at a museum there. The flashback also includes her life as a young mother, who eventually divorced her husband.
As it bounces around in time, “Aggie” reveals a sympathetic portrait of its subject — exactly what you’d expect from a daughter making a movie about her mom.
The final 20 minutes or so of “Aggie” takes a tonal turn as it hones in on Art for Justice, turning to discussions with the Ford Foundation’s Darren Walker, a speech by “Just Mercy” author Bryan Stevenson and clips of Gund and her staff visiting California’s San Quentin State Prison to explore the initiative that turned some charitable giving in the art world toward social justice activism.
By the end of “Aggie,” it becomes clear why Gund is someone that needs to be widely recognized as a remarkable woman who has done her part to change the world through art.
