Review: A daughter's portrait of her art collector, philanthropist, activist mother in 'Aggie'

The odds are pretty good that few in Lincoln have heard of art collector and philanthropist Agnes Gund.

But she’s known by artists from Jeff Koons to John Waters, the cultural elite, and to former President Barack Obama.

“Aggie,” the documentary about the now 82-year-old Gund made by her daughter, Catherine, shows she’s a pivotal figure in bringing women and people of color into museums, especially the Museum of Modern Art, where she was president of the board of trustees for more than a decade.

And, pivotally, she’s a social activist, putting her money where her heart is by starting Studio in a School in the 1970s to keep art alive in New York City’s public schools after budgets were slashed. That program has affected thousands of students.

Gund created a stir in the art world three years ago when she sold Roy Lichtenstein’s 1962 “Masterpiece” for $165 million, then donated $100 million of that to start the Art for Justice Fund that supports criminal justice reform efforts and works against mass incarceration across the nation.

That sale is the starting point of “Aggie,” which tells her story through conversations with Catherine, her grandchildren, artists like Waters, Julie Mehretu and Glenn Ligon, curator Thelma Golden and several journalists.