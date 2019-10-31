From serving as Joseph McCarthy’s counsel in the 1950s through his AIDS-related death and his appearance as a character in “Angels in America,” a closeted gay man haunted by the ghost of Ethel Rosenberg, who helped send to death, Roy Cohn has been a controversial, to say the least, public figure for 70 years.
And, 30 years gone, his amoral, self-serving, smear-and-fight-at-all-costs philosophy continues to impact American society -- through his protege, President Donald J. Trump, who, in the 1970s hired Cohn to defend him and his father against federal charges that they prevented blacks from renting their New York City properties.
Introduced to New York’s political and social elite by Cohn, and schooled in the always fight, never admit, lie, distract and deceive tactics, Trump provided the title for Matt Tyrnauer’s illuminating documentary “Where’s My Roy Cohn?”
Using testimony of his law partners, writers and journalists, Cohn’s boyfriend and, most revealingly, three of his cousins, Tyrnauer spins out a biography -- from his unhappy upbringing as a privileged child of a wealthy doting mother and judge father through his disbarment and death at age 59.
The cousins provide the deep background of Cohn’s life in the family -- and his destruction of one of it’s businesses, Lionel Trains -- and talk about his cold viciousness with them as well as his political and legal enemies and his closeted homosexuality and shame.
When Cohn hit his 20s, a brilliant, ambitious young lawyer, he landed in front of the microphones and television cameras he cultivated for the rest of this life, giving Tyrnauer a deep catalog to mine.
That starts an interview as an anti-Communist prosecutor, who helped convict the “atomic spy” Rosenbergs (and likely illegally influenced her execution), then moving to his work with McCarthy and the Joseph Welch’s “Have you no sense of decency, sir” statement at the “Army-McCarthy” hearings that were triggered by Cohn’s relationship with the recently drafted G. David Schine.
The clips continue as Cohn defended New York’s Mafia bosses, hobnobbed at Studio 54 with the likes of Andy Warhol, pursued a fake romance with Barbara Walters and pulled political strings and recruited operatives, like Roger Stone, who provides some of the more damning testimony against Cohn.
“Where’s My Roy Cohn?” makes a few stretches aimed at amplifying Cohn’s legacy, arguing for example, that he’s responsible for the rise of the biased conservative media, and specifically Fox News because he brought Australian media magnate Rupert Murdoch into Ronald Reagan’s Oval Office.
But, those aside, “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” effectively details the life of the oily, charismatic, ego-maniacal man whose pernicious influence continues to ripple through America politics and society.