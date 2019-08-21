The “Sword of Trust” is a Civil War artifact -- a Union sword that was owned by the family of a Confederate who claim it is evidence that the South won the War Between the States.
And it’s the pivotal object in director/co-writer Lynn Shelton’s low-key, timely social satire that unearths Civil War conspiracy theorists in full bloom in the “post-truth” era, where anything on the internet can be believed and never disproved.
The oft-funny, dead-on observant film revolves around four people in Birmingham, Alabama -- pawn shop owner Mel (Marc Maron), his less-than-brilliant, internet obsessed assistant Nathaniel (Jon Bass) and Mary and Cynthis (Michaela Watkins and Jillian Bell), a married couple who inherit the sword from Mary’s last grandfather.
They bring the sword and documentation to the curmudgeonly Mel, who, at first shoots them the same kind of low-ball offer he uses to fleece a guy pawning a guitar and a pair of boots.
But when the ever vigilant Nathaniel discovers there are Confederate victory claimers that will pay tens of thousands for “provers” -- artifacts that will verify their outrageous claim -- Mel changes his tune while exclaiming “What is this? 'Antiques Roadshow' for racists?”
The offer of a 50/50 split of the proceeds puts the quartet into partnership and in contact with the revisionists.
They eventually have to take a huge risk -- get in a windowless van, with the sword and travel to an unknown location where the revisionist “King Pin” will buy the sword for $20,000 -- or maybe just knock them off.
That’s the gist of the fast paced 90-minute picture that connects, via excellent performances from its central quartet.
Maron, a stand-up comedian and podcaster, is a revelation, creating a bitingly gruff, but caring guy split by his desires to help and make money. Bass is a loveable goofball who never realizes how deep in a mess he really is. Watkins is tough, spiky and funny as Mary, perfectly paired with Bell’s kinda daft, sweet Cynthia.
The Confederate believers are ignorant stereotypes, plenty funny and perfect foils for the script’s off-beat action and biting, intelligent humor.
“Sword of Trust” doesn’t make any attempt at some kind of profound statement about the nature of life when truth is relative or the need to make facts not conspiracy theories apply. Instead, it subtly makes those points while telling an entertaining not-seen-before story, that in itself a rarity these days.