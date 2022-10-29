Review: "A Chance Encounter" a quiet romantic drama set in Italy starring Nebraskans

“A Chance Encounter” is a quiet little film about an aspiring poet and an established folk singer who meet and spend a week together in an Italian town that is, in large part, a Nebraska-related production.

The first feature from director Alexander Jeffery, a graduate of UNL’s theater performance and film and new media, stars are Omaha native Paul Petersen, who co-wrote the script with Jeffrey, and Lincoln folk singer Andrea von Kampen, who also supplies the soundtrack.

In his director’s notes, Jeffrey writes that “A Chance Encounter” was inspired by “Lost in Translation” and “Before Sunrise,” Richard Linklater’s fine 1995 romantic drama that has American Ethan Hawke and French Julie Delpy meeting on a train going across Europe and spending a night together in Vienna.

In “A Chance Encounter,” Hal Flynn (Peterson) arrives in Taormina, Sicily, carrying a leather-bound notebook of his poetry. Checking into a hotel where Oscar Wilde famously stayed more than a century earlier, Flynn takes to the streets of the town.

There, he runs into Josie Day (von Kampen), who is strumming her guitar, trying to find inspiration for new songs.

They chat for a few minutes, she takes a photo for him to match a picture of a woman he’s carrying in his notebook and they agree to meet again the next day so she can give him the prints of the picture she took with her film camera.

With the second meeting, the duo’s relationship begins, as do the first revelations of why they are in Sicily and where their lives appear to be headed. To divulge those details would undercut the movie, spoiling the story that turns on those small revelations and the characters’ realizations of what is really going on between them.

It is, however, fair to say, that the device that puts them together, day and night, is their decision to have a "writer’s retreat” at the villa where Josie is staying. And that “retreat” takes them out into the city to restaurants and nightclubs and into the country, where they visit a dormant volcano and view the little town where Michael Corleone’s wedding takes place in “The Godfather.”

That scenery is gorgeous, one part of the cinematography that beautifully captures the places they visit and stay and effectively frames the characters.

Importantly, there’s some on-screen chemistry that develops across the movie between von Kampen and Petersen. Some of their acting is a bit awkward early with attempts at witty banter not quite connecting.

But as they settle into the roles and the script gets to the drama, they’re both natural and effective and as a folk singer, von Kampen is beyond authentic.

“A Chance Encounter” is only opening in a few theaters, in New York, Los Angeles, and appropriately, at the Ross Media Arts Center, UNL’s film theater and Nebraska’s long-time home of independent film.

On Nov. 6, von Kampen, who is currently on a West Coast tour, will be at the Ross for a question-and-answer session with the audience following the 1:30 p.m. screening of the movie.

But there’s no reason to wait until then to see her and Peterson in “A Chance Encounter,” a well-done indie picture from Nebraska via Sicily