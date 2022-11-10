Review: "18 1/2" offbeat, entertaining Watergate satire

Imagine that a transcriber working on tapes from the Office of Management and Budget came across a recording of President Richard Nixon and his Chief of Staff Alexander Haig listening to and erasing the infamous 18½-minute gap in the White House tapes.

Then imagine that she wants to have a New York Times reporter listen to the tape on a weekend before she returns it to the archives and you’ve got the premise for “18½,” an offbeat, highly entertaining satire that’s pure fiction but still delivers some pointed insights into the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s.

The latest from “Omaha: The Movie” director Dan Mirvish, “18½” takes place not in Washington, D.C., but in an isolated Chesapeake Bay town where transcriber Connie (Willa Fitzgerald) meets up with reporter Paul in an empty diner, starting the dance over giving him the tape or simply letting him hear it.

The latter becomes the only choice and the pair go off to the Silver Sand Motel, operated by the eye-patch wearing, TV addicted Jack (Richard Kind), who rents them a cottage for the night. Before they can get the tape recorder that Paul has brought along into the room, they run across an odd Bossa Nova-loving couple (Vondie Curtis Hall and Catherin Curtin) and a group of radical hippies led by Barry (Sullivan Jones).

The tape recorder, of course, doesn’t work, the ferry that connects the town with the mainland has departed for the day. So Paul and Connie are stranded – and on the hunt for a reel-to-reel machine to play the tape.

To spell out anything more would spoil the wacky fun of “18½” – suffice it to say that the oddballs at the motel are really odd and that paranoia mounts along with the weirdness.

It isn’t, however, giving too much away to say that when Connie plays the tape, Nixon is voiced by the great Bruce Campbell, Haig by Ted Raimi and H.R. “Bob” Haldeman by Jon Cryer.

And, in the discussion – both on tape and by the characters – Mirvish raises plenty of theories about what was in the 18½ minutes that were erased, supposedly accidentally by Nixon’s secretary Rose Mary Woods, connecting it with Howard Hughes, and IT&T, as the core of the scandal.

I’m a Watergate aficionado - I’ve even got a carpet square from the Democratic National Committee office in the Watergate that was burglarized by the White House “plumbers” and found the paranoia and speculation perfect for the era, which Mirvish captures culturally with its collection of oddballs and the two leads – the very straight Connie and the dodgy ambitious Paul.

Fitzgerald is excellent , playing the transcriber trying to do the right thing who finds herself in the midst of the madness, and falling for Paul, with innocence and charm. And the rest of the cast is very good as well.

As it runs, “18½” can be slightly baffling and a touch surreal and nearly goes over the top at the end. But as it blends political intrigue, conspiracy theories and comedy, it’s never less than fun from the time she pulls her Dodge Dart onto the ferry until she’s heading home clutching the steering wheel and trying to figure out what has happened.