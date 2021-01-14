Reveiw: Gripping documentary 'MLK/FBI' looks at J. Edgar Hoover's war on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

That technique keeps the viewer fully in the movie while visually setting it in time, pivotally to understand what is going on and why.

At its most basic, Hoover and the FBI were largely digging up information on King’s sex life. That he had multiple affairs is common knowledge now. But in the ‘60s, Hoover saw the sexual information as explosive enough to eliminate King as a civil rights and anti-Vietnam War leader.

But Hoover couldn’t get the press to print it, nor would the ministers who he sent tapes and other information make it public. At its lowest, the FBI even sent a tape to King’s wife Coretta, who listened to it, but stood by her husband.

After figuring out he was under surveillance and, especially after the tape, the FBI’s assault wore on King, to the point where, in watching the film, even the most famous pictures of King take on a different resonance.

And “MLK/FBI” does include some of those famous pictures, from his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington to his Nobel Prize acceptance, marches in Southern cities and appearances with Presidents Kennedy and Johnson.