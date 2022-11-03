"Remember the Drumstick" gets Lincoln premiere at Ross Friday

“Remember the Drumstick,” the documentary about the Lincoln fried chicken restaurant-by-day, rock-club-by-night that was one of country’s top music venues in the ‘80s, will make its Lincoln debut Friday at the Ross Media Arts Center.

Director Cathy Lohmeier’s hour-long film is quite good as it captures the ‘Stick via in old photos and some short vintage film clips and recollections of Lohmeier family members, who ran the now long gone N. 48th Street place (a McDonald’s now stands in its place).

Chiming in with their “Stick" memories are a handful of club regulars, music writers – including yours and band members who played the club, most notably Jason Ringenberg and Werner Hodges of Jason and Nashville Scorchers, who were something of a house band, and Erick “Roscoe” Ambel, who played there with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Something of a labor of love for Lohmeier, the film also serves as a tribute to Tim Lohmeier, Cathy’s older brother and the irrepressible character who started “T.L.’s Boogie and Brew” at the restaurant in the early ‘80s and who died in 1998 after a long battle with AIDS that he contracted in the late 80s from blood transfusions.

That aspect allows Lohmeier to appear in and provide the emotional heart of the film, whether she’s talking about T.L. or reflecting on her family and its work on the restaurant – the chicken was fantastic – and the club, which is still alive in the memories of those who worked there , caught shows or played there – like D.J. Bonebrake of X, who vividly recalls the one night the L.A. punk outfit stopped at the ‘Stick.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea shouted out the Stick when the band played Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2017 – 14 years after it’s first Lincoln show.

"We had great, great times rocking The Drumstick in the '80s," Flea said. "We had to rock The Drumstick because it was a chicken restaurant in the daytime and a rock club at night."

Those recollections of great times and good people are exactly what is captured in the aptly titled “Remember the Drumstick,” which should be a must-see for those who helped make it the coolest music venue in the middle of the country in the ‘80s.

“Remember the Drumstick” had its premiere screening at last year’s Flatwater Film Festival in Seward and has been on the festival circuit since. Its first official screening will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ross, where it will run for a week.

Lohmeier will be present for a post-screening question and answer session.