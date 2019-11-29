’Queen & Slim’ review: A first date, a police shooting and a road movie for today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They argue about music. They laugh. After a momentary swerve behind the wheel, the man’s pulled over at a squad car’s request. The cop is white. The attorney has no patience for how he treats the driver. Three minutes later, two shots have been fired, there’s a dash-cam video destined to go viral, the officer has expired on the pavement and the man and the woman decide to run.

From this scarily plausible opening, “Queen & Slim” becomes a mixture of powerful, elemental themes and a considerable amount of narrative contrivance. Each new vignette brings the couple we know from the title as Queen and Slim closer to their escape to Florida, and then Cuba. Along the way the fugitives become ever more famous, and one character refers to them as “Bonnie and Clyde,” though plenty of other films and characters exert more direct influences on this one.

Director Matsoukas’ credits include a rich array of music videos; the Beyonce video “Formation” is one of the best. Images from that video reemerge in this film; other movies, such as “Set It Off” and “Love Jones,” come up either visually or in the characters’ conversation. One traveling shot, filmed from the back of one of the couple’s getaway vehicles, recalls the 1949 classic “Gun Crazy.”