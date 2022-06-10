'Pleasure' takes an unflinching look at the porn industry

There is nothing glamorous about the porn industry. There’s plenty of degradation of its young actresses, some of it by choice. And even achieving stardom doesn’t deliver what it appeared to promise.

Those are some of the takeaways from “Pleasure,” Swedish director Ninja Thyberg’s unflinching look at the Los Angeles porn industry that’s told through the experiences of a 19-year-old Swedish woman who moves to become a porn star.

That old story of a quest toward stardom, regardless of costs and compromises, provides the framework for Thyberg’s feature debut, which she adapted from her 2013 short film with co-writer Peter Modestij, essentially turning one key scene into a full length movie.

Fearlessly played by Sofia Kappel, Linnea, who takes the porn name Bella Cherry, works her way up through the industry, starting with finding an agent, auditions, setting her limits, moving into a “model’s house” with a handful of other actresses and going to a photo session.

There she encounters the glamorous Ava (Evelyn Claire), the newest “Spiegler Girl,” the top of the line, highest-paid, most respected porn stars, but stars who are expected to do “anything,” including extreme scenes that draw the most viewers.

It’s also at the photo session that Bella is bonded with her model-house roommate Joy (Revika Anne Reustle), who stops Ava (Evelyn Claire) from taking pictures without Bella’s permission.

Taking Bella under her wing, the more experienced Joy — Reustle is one of the real life porn stars that populate the film — fills her in on the biz, from how to make money selling photos and videos directly to fans to how to deal with directors while getting through scenes.

Those on-set encounters, which take place in cheap hotels and garish mansions, provide the stepping stones for Bella’s rise to stardom while Thyberg brings a documentary-like view to the scenes, from preparation to cleanup, and examines productions and direction, from a kind all-female crew that makes Bella comfortable with a rough scene to a low-rent three-man shoot where she’s coerced to go farther than her previous limits.

“Pleasure” isn’t pornographic per se. But there is plenty of nudity, much of it male, and multiple “scenes” being filmed, sometimes from Bella’s point-of-view, that, with their increasing brutality, can be hard to watch.

One of those, pivotally, takes place a few weeks after Joy has pushed Caesar Rex (real life porn star Lance Hart) into a swimming pool during a “pajama party."

While it’s filmed in the San Fernando Valley, a pornographic hotbed, with a largely American cast, “Pleasure” is, unquestionably, a European film — in its frank approach, its cinematography, its score that juxtaposes hip-hop with classical music and its subtle feminist critique of the male gaze embodied in the porn business.

But “Pleasure” doesn’t judge the industry or its performers. In avoiding that moralism, which would have been certain in an American film, Thyberg and her collaborators, especially Kappel, let the viewers make their own judgments, which are likely to be as nuanced as the film’s portrayal of the porn biz.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.