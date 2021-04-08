Oscar-Nominated Shorts to open at Ross Friday

The 16th annual version of Oscar-Nominated Short Films will open at the Ross Media Arts Center on Friday.
The festival includes all 15 of the short films nominated for Academy Awards this year. The short films will be divided into three programs that reflect the nomination categories: animation, live action and documentary.
The packages will screen at various times over two weeks. Showtimes are available in the Journal Star, at TheRoss.org and by phone at 402-472-5353.
A festival pass good for admission to all three programs ($13-$18) will be available at the Ross box office.
Tags
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
L. Kent Wolgamott
Entertainment reporter/columnist
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.