Oscar-Nominated Shorts to open at Ross Friday

The 16th annual version of Oscar-Nominated Short Films will open at the Ross Media Arts Center on Friday.

The festival includes all 15 of the short films nominated for Academy Awards this year. The short films will be divided into three programs that reflect the nomination categories: animation, live action and documentary.

The packages will screen at various times over two weeks. Showtimes are available in the Journal Star, at TheRoss.org and by phone at 402-472-5353.

A festival pass good for admission to all three programs ($13-$18) will be available at the Ross box office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.