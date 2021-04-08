 Skip to main content
Oscar-Nominated Shorts to open at Ross Friday
The 16th annual version of Oscar-Nominated Short Films will open at the Ross Media Arts Center on Friday.

The festival includes all 15 of the short films nominated for Academy Awards this year. The short films will be divided into three programs that reflect the nomination categories: animation, live action and documentary.

The packages will screen at various times over two weeks. Showtimes are available in the Journal Star, at TheRoss.org and by phone at 402-472-5353.

A festival pass good for admission to all three programs ($13-$18) will be available at the Ross box office.

