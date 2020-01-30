'Oscar-Nominated Shorts' now showing at the Ross in Lincoln

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominates more than a dozen short films -- all under 40 minutes in length -- to contend for Oscars in three categories -- Live Action, Animation and Documentary.

And each year, those films are compiled into “Oscar-Nominated Shorts,” and shown at the Ross Media Arts Center in the weeks immediately preceding the Academy Awards.

For 2020, the shorts are divided into four separate programs: Live Action, Animation, Documentary A and Documentary B. Separate admission is charged for each program at regular prices. A festival pass, good for admission to all four programs, is available at the Ross box office for $18.

The animation program is always the most popular and this year’s features a pair of film that’s appear to be vying to take the gold man home.

The favorite is “Hair Love,” a funny, touching 7-minute film about an African American father, his daughter Zuri and the most daunting task he will ever face -- doing her hair for the first time.

It’s up against the latest entry from Pixar -- “Kitbull,” a 9-minute charmer about a stray kitten who becomes friends, sort of, with a cantankerous pitbull.