'Oscar-Nominated Shorts' now showing at the Ross in Lincoln

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominates more than a dozen short films -- all under 40 minutes in length -- to contend for Oscars in three categories -- Live Action, Animation and Documentary.
And each year, those films are compiled into “Oscar-Nominated Shorts,” and shown at the Ross Media Arts Center in the weeks immediately preceding the Academy Awards.
For 2020, the shorts are divided into four separate programs: Live Action, Animation, Documentary A and Documentary B. Separate admission is charged for each program at regular prices. A festival pass, good for admission to all four programs, is available at the Ross box office for $18.
The animation program is always the most popular and this year’s features a pair of film that’s appear to be vying to take the gold man home.
The favorite is “Hair Love,” a funny, touching 7-minute film about an African American father, his daughter Zuri and the most daunting task he will ever face -- doing her hair for the first time.
It’s up against the latest entry from Pixar -- “Kitbull,” a 9-minute charmer about a stray kitten who becomes friends, sort of, with a cantankerous pitbull.
The overwhelming favorite to take the Documentary shorts Oscar is “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” a 39-minute film from Afghanistan.
It looks at a new generation of Afghan girls who are throwing off cultural and religious norms, brushing off safety concerns and years of warfare to learn to read, write and, as the title states, skateboard -- in the capital city of Kabul.
The live action favorite, again a huge favorite among the Oscar experts is “Brotherhood.” a 25-minute film from Canada, Tunisia, Qatar and Sweden producers.
It tells a father-and-son story of Mohamed, a shepherd who lives in rural Tunisia with his wife and two sons. He is deeply shaken when his oldest son Malik returns home from a journey with new wife, triggering an increasing intense confrontation between father and son, with the younger brother stuck in the middle.
The schedule for the screenings of the packages can be found at theross.org.
“Oscar Nominated Shorts” will screen at the Ross through Feb. 13. The Academy Awards will be presented Feb. 9.
