At next month’s Academy Awards, 15 short films will compete for Oscars in three categories – animation, live-action and documentary.

Those films, all 40 minutes or shorter, aren’t regularly distributed to theaters and can only be found scattered across multiple streaming services. But they’ve been gathered together by Short TV, for its annual “Oscar Nominated Short Films” package and will screen for two weeks at the Ross Media Arts Center.

The shorts are packaged into four programs by category – animation, live-action and two documentary programs. Separate admission is required for each program. But a festival pass good for all four is available for $25 at the box office.

While it is nearly impossible to predict the winners in any of the short film categories in any year, some favorites have emerged since the nominations were announced a few weeks ago.

Animation: ”The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse,” a hand-drawn animation adapted by British illustrator Charlie Mackesy from his best selling picture book that is a touching fable about kindness.

Be forewarned, the animation category isn’t for kids. “My Year of Dicks,” is about a woman losing her virginity.

Live-action: “Le Pupile,” an Italian film, produced by four-time Oscar winner Alfonso Cauron, about a group of troublesome girls at a Catholic college trying to steal a Christmas holiday cake set against an on-going war.

In documentary: “The Elephant Whisperers,” a lovely family drama about a couple in south India who care for abandoned and orphaned baby elephants as if they were their own children.

No. 2 on the list is “The Flagmakers,” which looks at the immigrants and Wisconsin natives that make American flag at Eder Flag through the lens of our troubled political times.