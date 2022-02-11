On The Beat: Where you can see the Oscar nominated movies

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You can see two of the movies nominated for major Academy Awards in Lincoln theaters this week – "Licorice Pizza" and "Belfast," both playing at the Grand Cinema.

For many reasons, that’s not surprising. By mid-February in any year, most Oscar-nominated pictures, which tend not to be blockbusters that run for months, have completed their theatrical runs.

And, of late, especially during the pandemic, many of the best films are on streaming services and have very short runs, if any, in theaters and rarely play markets the size of Lincoln.

For those who like to watch the nominated movies to place a bet on the winners, the good news is that “Licorice Pizza” and “Belfast” have to be on the list of early favorites. That’s mostly because Paul Thomas Anderson and Kenneth Branagh are each nominated for best director and, in most years, that’s a prerequisite for taking the best picture prize.

“The Power of the Dog,” which received 12 nominations on Tuesday, “West Side Story” and “Drive My Car” also have Best Picture and Best Director nominations.

Beyond that metric, it’s a little early to begin handicapping the Oscar races – the tells, so to speak, come with the Screen Actors Guild, Director’s Guild and other industry awards that will be presented in the next month before March 27 Oscars.

That said, the Academy largely got the nominations right. I’m not sure I’d have put “Dune” or “Don’t Look Up” in the running for best picture, But the other eight nominees are solid.

In fact, four of my top 10 movies of 2021 — "The Power of the Dog," "Licorice Pizza," "CODA," "West Side Story — received Best Picture nominations and it would have been five had I seen “Drive My Car” last year. A fifth from my list “Summer of Soul (Or The Revolution Will Not Be Televised)” was nominated for Best Documentary.

The other Best Picture nominees — “King Richard,” “Belfast” and “Nightmare Alley” — were in the running for my list and If I did it again now, “Nightmare Alley” would likely make the final cut.

So where can you see the movies that got nominations for Best Picture, Actress, Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Director and Original and Adapted Screenplay?

Here’s a rundown of their availability:

At the Grand

Best Picture nominees

"Licorice Pizza" also nominations for director Kenneth Branagh and original screenplay.

"Belfast" also nominations for director Kenneth Branagh, supporting actress, Judi Dench, supporting actor Ciaran Hinds and original screenplay.

Netflix

Best Picture nominees:

“The Power of the Dog” — also nominations for director, Jane Campion, actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, supporting actress, Kirsten Dunst, supporting actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and, adapted screenplay.

"Don’t Look Up" — also nominated for original screenplay.

Other nominees:

"The Lost Daughter" — nominations for actress Olivia Colman, supporting actress Jessie Buckley and adapted screenplay.

"Tick, Tick…Boom!" — nomination for actor Andrew Garfield.

Apple TV+

Best Picture nominee

"CODA" also nominations for supporting actor Troy Kotsur and, adapted screenplay.

Other nominees

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" — nomination for actor Denzel Washington.

HBO Max

Best Picture nominee

"Nightmare Alley"

Other nominee

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" — nomination for actress Jessica Chastain.

Video on Demand

Best Picture Nominees

"Dune" — also nominated for adapted screenplay.

"King Richard" — also nominations for actor Will Smith, supporting actress Aunjanue Ellis and original screenplay.

Not currently available on streaming or video on demand

"Drive My Car" — also nominations for director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and adapted screenplay. It completed its Lincoln run at the Ross Media Art Center last month.

"West Side Story" — also nominations for director Steven Spielberg, supporting actress Arian DuBose. "West Side Story," which completed its Lincoln run this month, is expected to begin streaming on Disney+ soon.

Other major category nominated films

Amazon Prime

"Being the Ricardos" — nominations for actress Nicole Kidman, actor Javier Bardem and supporting actor J.K. Simmons.

Hulu

"Spencer" — nomination for actress Kristen Stewart.

Not currently available

"Parallel Mothers" — nomination for actress Penelope Cruz. It completed its Lincoln run Thursday at the Ross Media Arts Center.

"The Worst Person in the World," nominated for original screenplay.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

