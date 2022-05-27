On The Beat: The true Sheryl Crow found in documentary "Sheryl"

Back in 1994, I got a call from an A&M Records publicist asking for a favor. A&M had a new artist, originally from Missouri, who’d sung backup with Michael Jackson, and just put out an album that wasn’t getting much traction.

The artist was Sheryl Crow, the album, “Tuesday Night Music Club.” Our interview was so good, I remembered it immediately when watching “Sheryl,” the new documentary about her life and career that’s on Showtime and streaming on Roku premium.

And I also recalled sharing a laugh with Crow about the circumstances surrounding the talk before she played a set at Lilith Fair in Kansas City – in 1997 – after she’d won a handful of Grammys, sold somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 million albums and created a half-dozen enduring hits – from “Leaving Las Vegas” and “All I Wanna Do” to “If It Makes You Happy.”

She played them all last summer at Pinewood Bowl, in a terrific 2-hour show that demonstrated that, at heart, Crow’s a rock ‘n roller, along with being a superb singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who can really play the piano, which, as “Sheryl” delineates, she started playing at age 5, monitored by her piano-teaching mother.

And she and her band, a classic Rolling Stones set-up of two guitars, two keyboard, bass and drums, will likely do so again on July 22, when she headlines the City of Omaha Celebrates America concert.

That annual free show typically draws about 60,000 people to Memorial Park. But, as “Sheryl” shows, it won’t be the biggest show Crow has played – at Bonnaroo in 2018, the Tennessee crowd of 100,000 or so stretched out as far as the eye could see.

That concert, a triumph for Crow, then 56, playing to a giant audience made up of the people half her age, all singing along with her hits, comes late in the documentary, which, largely chronologically, follows her from the University of Missouri and teaching elementary school to her “give-it-a-shot” move to L.A.

Along the way, the story is augmented with commentary from the likes of Keith Richards, who praises her for holding her own against Mick Jagger when she flew in from Europe to play with the Stones, Jason Isbell, who counts Crow as an inspiration, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile.

But even more insightful are comments from her collaborations, especially the musicians and producers who worked on her first couple albums and, especially, long-time engineer Trina Shoemaker, who became the first woman to win the Best Engineered Album Grammy for her work on “The Globe Sessions.”

All of that is set around Crow’s commentary on her life, filmed in the studio above a stable at her Nashville-area home.

As evidenced by her cooperation, the interview subjects, the treatment of the thornier material and the fact that her manager Scooter Weintraub is extensively interviewed and listed as an executive producer, the final product is an “authorized” documentary.

To its credit, it doesn’t’ skip over her thoughts about Jackson - she was disturbed by the boys he brought on tour – or brush off her failed relationship with disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong. But it’s certainly not a warts-and-all treatment.

It is, however, honest and revealing as she and her parents talk about her breast cancer diagnosis and activism and, particularly, the depression that nearly derailed her career.

And it certainly shows the Crow I first encountered on the phone 28 years ago and who I’ve seen a handful of times since – a talented, driven woman who overcame plenty of obstacles, from early indifference to her music to sexual harassment to cancer and depression to become one of the most beloved musicians of the last three decades.

“Like A Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres” on Netflix.

Ben Fong-Torres, for good or ill, is probably best known not for his work in Rolling Stone or the biographies he has written since leaving the magazine but for his portrayal in the movie “Almost Famous.”

That guy, he says in the Netflix documentary “Like A Rolling Stone” isn’t really like him. But director Cameron Crowe, who put Fong-Torres by name in his semi-autobiographical picture, would disagree – and he even gets the real Ben to emit a “Crazy” for the documentary cameras.

But that’s really a sidelight in the illuminating film about Fong Torres, who grew up poor, the son of Chinese immigrants who struggled to survive running restaurants in San Francisco and, disastrously, Texas.

A journalism student at San Francisco State, Fong-Torres landed a job at Rolling Stone in the magazine’s earliest days and rose through the ranks to editor, along the way becoming its primary music writer, doing interviews with all kinds of artists – which he recorded on cassettes and pulls out for the filmmakers, bringing the voices of, for example, Jim Morrison, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and George Harrison to the film.

Understandably enough, the documentary is heavy on his time at Rolling Stone, with talking head contributions from Jann Wenner and others who worked with him. But it also looks at his post RS career, and critically, reveals much about his life, including the 1972 murder of his brother, which continues to haunt him and inspire his writing about the Chinese-American community.

Fong-Torres, now in his late ‘70s, is a great interview – he’s likely done enough of them to know how to talk to a questioner – and is never less than direct, often funny and insightful about music and his life.

“Like a Rolling Stone” is a true rarity – a documentary about a critic (we’re usually on the other side of the camera). And it’s a good one that those who have read Fong-Torres’ work can truly appreciate.

