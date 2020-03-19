On the Beat: Netflix documentary tells story of "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas"

That was the ultra-expensive tour that featured a Texas shaped stage and, in Beard’s litany “buzzards, javelina pigs, rattlesnakes, buzzards” along with buffalo and longhorn steer on stage.

“It was like going to the circus,” says Billy Bob Thornton, a long time ZZ Top fan who’s got a fine band of his own.

He’s one of the handful of commentators who turn up in the film, a well-selected group that includes Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.

They’re well-selected because they talk more about the music than the mystery — and ZZ Top, over the years, has been intentionally mysterious. That music, in Gibbons’ telling, is Texas blues injected with rock ‘n’ roll.

But as Homme and Auerbach testify and the detailed examination of their early recording sessions prove, it’s more than just that.

Which is exactly what can be heard when the band cranks things up the Gruene Hall — delivering greasy, groove-driven versions of “La Grange,” “Brown Sugar” (not the Stones song), “Blue Jean Blues” and “Shuffle in C.”