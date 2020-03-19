On the Beat: Netflix documentary tells story of "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas"

Back in 1969, Billy F. Gibbons was facing a dilemma. Two members of his Houston band, The Moving Sidewalks, had been drafted into the U.S. Army, and he wanted to keep making music.
So he tossed out the name of the psychedelic rock band, which had had a local hit with "99th Floor” and put together a trio he named ZZ Top -- a name he came up with from posters featuring bluesmen Z.Z. Hill and B.B. King.
ZZ King didn’t sound right. But a king is at the top of his kingdom, and ZZ Top sounded good.
So did the band — after Dallas transplants Dusty Hill on bass and drummer Frank Beard joined guitarist Gibbons teamed in February 1970.
So began “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas” — which is the title of the new Netflix documentary that provides a glimpse behind the beards, along with a handful of laid-back, killer songs played by the trio set up inside the legendary Texas roadhouse Gruene Hall.
Presented in straight-forward fashion by director Sam Dunn, the 90-minute picture lets each of the trio talk at length — Beard, the one without the beard, turns out to be the revealer, talking about his drug addiction (he once spent a $72,000 check on illegal substances). They recount stories about life in the band, like playing underneath the buzzards on the truly insane 1976 “Worldwide Texas Tour.”
That was the ultra-expensive tour that featured a Texas shaped stage and, in Beard’s litany “buzzards, javelina pigs, rattlesnakes, buzzards” along with buffalo and longhorn steer on stage.
“It was like going to the circus,” says Billy Bob Thornton, a long time ZZ Top fan who’s got a fine band of his own.
He’s one of the handful of commentators who turn up in the film, a well-selected group that includes Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.
They’re well-selected because they talk more about the music than the mystery — and ZZ Top, over the years, has been intentionally mysterious. That music, in Gibbons’ telling, is Texas blues injected with rock ‘n’ roll.
But as Homme and Auerbach testify and the detailed examination of their early recording sessions prove, it’s more than just that.
Which is exactly what can be heard when the band cranks things up the Gruene Hall — delivering greasy, groove-driven versions of “La Grange,” “Brown Sugar” (not the Stones song), “Blue Jean Blues” and “Shuffle in C.”
The latter, the first thing the trio played together, sets the ground for Gibbons’ explanation for the changes in ZZ Top’s music over the years, and particularly its early ’80s shift that brought in synthesizers and, along with the MTV “Eliminator” videos propelled the band to international stardom.
If they hadn’t changed, Gibbons says, “we’d have been playing ‘Shuffle in C’ forever.” And likely long forgotten.
Oddly, and this is really my only real criticism, “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas” essentially comes to a screeching halt in the late ’80s.
More precisely, its detailed recounting of the band’s history stops, omitting little things like their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, some fine albums and the tours that have brought them to Lincoln multiple times, including most recently an August 2018 Pinewood Bowl stop.
“Back in Lincoln, Nebraska, You all have a cool spot here,” Gibbons said then. “Went up to the state Capitol today, got to see the Sower. … You know what’s crazy? We’ve been coming around here with you guys for four decades. Next year, it will be five decades. Same three guys. Same three chords.”
