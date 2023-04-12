David Johansen is one ultra-hip cool customer, a rock ‘n’ roll legend who helped invent ‘70s punk rock with The New York Dolls -- a lounge lizard extraordinaire as his alter ego Buster Poindexter, a hilarious raconteur and, as, Shri Rama Lama Ding Dong, one of the most eclectic, entertaining Sirius XM radio disc jockeys.

All of that comes through in “Personality Crisis: One Night Only” – at least for Johansen fans, like me, an absorbing, enlightening, entertaining documentary from Martin Scorsese that begins airing on Showtime Friday.

Set around a series of the month-before-the-pandemic performances at New York’s legendary jazz restaurant Cafe Carlyle, the film captures the singer in Buster Poindexter mode, but, rather than doing his lounge thing, running through the Johansen catalog – which gives a new spin to Doll’s classics like “Frenchette,” brings back his post-Dolls solo career and lets Scorsese and co-director David Tedeschi create a unique bio-pic.

Opening with a finger-snapping take on “Funky But Chic” with The Boys in the Band, Johansen tells between song stories and cracks some joke, which set up some of the vintage clips and photographs and interviews with David Jo conducted by his daughter Leah Hennessey that move his story back and forth in time.

Those clips include the Dolls 1974 appearance on the syndicated TV “Don Kirshner's Rock Concert,” which is where I caught onto the glam rocking, flashy dressing New Yorks – about a year before they imploded after making just two albums.

As a Dolls mega-fan — I’ve got all the Dolls releases from their original incarnation and the 2000s regrouping, at least three books about them, saw that version of the group four times – I pretty well knew their story. But it was great to see the old clips and hear some Johansen stories about the era – like how a night of vomiting up beer on stage in England triggered punk rock.

The same thing holds true for Johansen’s solo career, which found him in a van, opening for bigger rock and metal acts.

“They would kind of look at me like a bug in those hockey rinks,” Johansen says during the show – which I can confirm from seeing him open for Pat Benatar at Omaha’s Civic Auditorium in 1981.

More enlightening for me are the clips from his performances with The Harry Smiths, the band he put together to play obscure blues songs unearthed by the legendary musicologist, who Johansen visited in the Chelsea Hotel in the '60s and early '70s.

And there’s a short look at him performing “Smokestack Lightning” with guitarist Hubert Sumlin and Lincoln favorite Charlie Musselwhite on harmonica, evidence of his love for the blues, as is a binder full of pictures of blues artists and lyrics he shows to his daughter in an interview clip.

The coolest thing about “Personality Crisis,” which takes its name from the Dolls signature song, is the show itself, especially the reworking of the songs into the jazz club stylings, putting Johansen’s vocals up front and focusing on his heartfelt lyrics.

And that show is beautifully sequenced, going, for example, from a lovely version of the Dolls “Lonely Planet Boy,” a tribute to the band’s late guitarist Johnny Thunders into a twangy Telecaster driven “Dancing on the Lip of a Volcano,” for his wife Mara Hennessey looking on from one of the tables.

I’d love to hear the uninterrupted performance recordings. They’d make one great live album for Johansen fans.

Beloved in New York, the now 73-year-old Johansen is far from a household name outside the city. He quips that he appeared on VH1’s One Hit Wonders show twice – once as David Johansen and once as Buster Poindexter, for “Hot Hot Hot,” his biggest hit and now “the bane of my existence.”

But, for those curious enough to check it out, “Personality Criss: One Night Only,” for two hours, shows why, among other thighs, the Dolls were one of the most important bands of the ‘70s – they influenced, most notably, Kiss and Aerosmith, showcases Johansen’s stylish performances and engaging personality.

And it demonstrates, in a way, why I tune in to the “Mansion of Fun,” his Sirius XM show every week and why those who know of him love the man and his music.

