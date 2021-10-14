On The Beat: COVID still holding some back from box office

This weekend comes a guaranteed smash -- “Halloween Kills,” which prognosticators are saying will take in at least $40 million and more likely reach $50 million in its first three days of release.

On the other side of the ledger, “The Last Duel,” the Ridley Scott tale of the final duel fought by French knights, is expected to open somewhere in the $10 million range -- not exactly a hit.

On Oct. 22, the sci-fi epic “Dune” opens in theaters. But it may see its box office numbers dampened because it is simultaneously opening on HBO Max. That hybrid release, which Warners Bros. has used throughout the last six months, is certain to cost the film tens of millions in theaters.

But it will also serve as a subscription magnet for Warner/AT&T-owned HBO Max and might end up being the most viewed movie of the year, even if it doesn’t break the box office bank.

The film that’s almost guaranteed to be a $100 million opener doesn’t come until Nov. 5 when “Eternals,” the Chloe Zhao-directed Marvel movie, hits theaters.

Regardless of its quality, or whether Zhao can translate her Oscar-winning realistic filmmaking sensibility to an effects spectacle, the Marvel brand remains a sure thing, COVID or not.