On The Beat: Best music documentary of the year provides a new perspective on 'The Velvet Underground'

Those scenes are largely responsible for the film’s visuals. There is very little footage of the Velvet Underground performing and Haynes clearly didn’t want to make a talking heads film.

So he brilliantly cuts in footage from avant-garde films, clips of, say, Ginsberg introducing a cast of characters including Mekas and members of the Fugs and Reed and Warhol releasing some of the latter’s silver helium filled balloons, and still photos of the band and the scenes that appear and recede in boxes on screen.

Running over the images are recordings of Reed, Morrison and others from the scene who have passed along with interview footage of the surviving Velvets Cale and Tucker and scenesters like actress Mary Waronov, who danced at VU shows and avant-garde musician Tony Conrad, who supplies the quote about melting the avant-garde into pop.

Haynes isn’t particularly concerned with precise dates and times. But he does cover most of the bases in the Velvet Underground story, from looking at Reed’s surly rebelliousness of the early ‘60s, his homosexuality and drug use to Nico joining, then leaving the band, the Exploding Plastic Inevitable, the multi-media show put together by Warhol and heir legendary fish-out-of-water tour to California that found them deep in the hippie culture, which they hated.