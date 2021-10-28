On The Beat: Best music documentary of the year provides a new perspective on 'The Velvet Underground'

The Velvet Underground, in the words of John Cale, was a balancing act -- a search for “how to be elegant and how to be brutal.”
That is perhaps the best description of how “Pop dissolved high culture” in the music of a band that brought together the New York avant-garde scenes of the 1960s to create a new gritty sensibility that -- 54 years after no one bought their first album -- has made them one of the most important, influential bands in rock history.
That story is told in “The Velvet Underground,” a new documentary from Todd Haynes, who fictionally delved into the life and mystery of Bob Dylan in 2007’s “I’m Not There” and, more pertinently, 1970s glam rock in 1988’s “Velvet Goldmine.”
The latter includes a character based on singer/guitarist Lou Reed, who after working for a couple years with Cale, who played viola, bass and keyboards, brought in guitarist Sterling Morrison and drummer Maureen “Mo” Tucker to create the Velvet Underground in 1965.
But that’s getting far ahead of Haynes’ story, which delineates the Velvets’ interaction with those scenes -- Cale coming from Wales to explore avant-garde music with LaMonte Young, Reed’s involvement with Beat poets like Allen Ginsberg, their interaction with avant-garde filmmakers, like Jonas Mekas and, pivotally, Andy Warhol, who brought in the art world and became the band’s manager.
Those scenes are largely responsible for the film’s visuals. There is very little footage of the Velvet Underground performing and Haynes clearly didn’t want to make a talking heads film.
So he brilliantly cuts in footage from avant-garde films, clips of, say, Ginsberg introducing a cast of characters including Mekas and members of the Fugs and Reed and Warhol releasing some of the latter’s silver helium filled balloons, and still photos of the band and the scenes that appear and recede in boxes on screen.
Running over the images are recordings of Reed, Morrison and others from the scene who have passed along with interview footage of the surviving Velvets Cale and Tucker and scenesters like actress Mary Waronov, who danced at VU shows and avant-garde musician Tony Conrad, who supplies the quote about melting the avant-garde into pop.
Haynes isn’t particularly concerned with precise dates and times. But he does cover most of the bases in the Velvet Underground story, from looking at Reed’s surly rebelliousness of the early ‘60s, his homosexuality and drug use to Nico joining, then leaving the band, the Exploding Plastic Inevitable, the multi-media show put together by Warhol and heir legendary fish-out-of-water tour to California that found them deep in the hippie culture, which they hated.
The film, about two hours long, doesn’t include any finished Velvet Underground music until about the 45 minute mark. It hits its peak about 80 minutes in when, in 1968, Reed ousted Cale from the group.
The last two years of the band, and the inclusion of guitarist Doug Yule, are given quick treatment as it became more of a vehicle for Reed’s “pop” songs. And it’s narrative essentially ends when Reed quit the band and walked out of a Max’s Kansas City show in 1970.
Haynes wisely chose not to include anyone in the documentary who was not “there” with the Velvets 50 years ago. That, fortunately, means that there’s no blathering from latter-day critics or the likes of usual music doc suspects Bono and Dave Grohl talking about a band that broke up before they were 10 years old.
In fact, the only musician outside of Cale, Tucker, Young and a few of Reed’s early bandmates who appears in the movie is Jonathan Richman, a teenage VU fan who saw them 70 times in Boston, learned guitar from Morrison and was inspired by them, starting with his band the Modern Lovers.
Richman, however, serves the purpose of the standard rock doc critic/musician commentators, using an acoustic guitar to explain the VU’s music and describing how it felt at their shows.
As for the Velvets’ legacy, well, Haynes doesn’t much care. The final segment of the film flips through the covers of the band members’ solo albums, touches on their 1992-93 reunion then in text recounts the deaths of the principles -- Warhol in 1987, Morrison in 1995 and Reed, eight years ago this week.
The best music documentary of a year filled with them, “The Velvet Underground” unfortunately, will not play Lincoln during its theatrical run. But it is streaming on Apple TV+ where it works pretty effectively on the small screen at home.
I’ve watched it twice since it was released a couple weeks ago and likely will see it again, as it brings a new perspective to the Velvet Underground, a band that I was too young and too isolated in western Nebraska to have discovered when it was extant. But I’ve listened to VU, Reed and Cale for more than four decades, and now better understand their music and careers after seeing Haynes’ superb film.
